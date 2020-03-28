Destiny Tower Ministries Pastor Boyd Ngosa has appealed to Pentecostal churches to emulate the Catholic, United Church of Zambia – UCZ and others that have cancelled worship services.
Pastor Ngosa popularly known as Bj Ngosa has urged churches to utilize online platforms for services.
He says the measure will ensure that the spread of COVID-19 is prevented.
Pastor Ngosa has told ZNBC News in an interview that government has provided clear guidelines to limit public gatherings to about 50 people or less and this can be followed if churches take a lead.
[ZNBC]
Way to go, if schools have been shut, why not churches!! There is not much contribution they can do to contain the virus, apart fro spreading it!!
Pentecostal churches like too much tithes and offerings they can’t suspend. even the 50 allowed by govt they will make sure it is those that give a lot. If they have to preach online they are already thinking of a ka airtel or mtn money account so that a week of tithes and offerings is not missed. This is when to judge who the real preachers are.
I thought all church services or gatherings were suspended as from Thursday midnight.
I am in support of the call.
Tomorrow will be the second Sunday since Church gatherings were suspended by the measures to combat COVID-19.
The Churches are still standing firm in Christ Jesus even though we don’t gather in the buildings.
We are worshipping God in our homes as families and individuals. We keep in contact by phone, email, and social media. You in Zambia can do the same and stop COVID-19 with the additional measures of suspending international travel by government.
Please help, this is a serious situation. It in Biblical to self isolate. See Isaiah 26:20-21.
Please dont plead with these docile religious dummies they will only understand when you send soldiers to their churches. In Kenya the welcomed a Catholic Priest from Rome, this chap travelled the length of the country infecting everyone. You would expect that useless wicked woman at the Religious ministry to be vocal but all no she wont say a word as it will affect these crooks’ tithes…I mean Zambia has no capacity to even look after 10 seriously sick covid-19 patents on ventilators.
I think churches that will suffer are the business churches. For Churches that are God sent, all is well even during lock down. But the ones for politicians like Christians for a human being – kaya.
Even God can’t stop coronavirus. Hahaha
Let’s get one thing clear! There is no great leader (GOD) overlooking all our activities. Evolution and nature are in charge.
Only the buildings (where the church meets) will be closed but the church cannot be closed – the people are church and will congregate in homes as families with live streaming were possible