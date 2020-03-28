Destiny Tower Ministries Pastor Boyd Ngosa has appealed to Pentecostal churches to emulate the Catholic, United Church of Zambia – UCZ and others that have cancelled worship services.

Pastor Ngosa popularly known as Bj Ngosa has urged churches to utilize online platforms for services.

He says the measure will ensure that the spread of COVID-19 is prevented.

Pastor Ngosa has told ZNBC News in an interview that government has provided clear guidelines to limit public gatherings to about 50 people or less and this can be followed if churches take a lead.

[ZNBC]

[Read 837 times, 837 reads today]