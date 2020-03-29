Lusaka City Council (LCC) yesterday stopped the church service at Lumba Church of God in Lusaka’s Marapodi Compound for contravening the guidelines on mass gathering.

Lusaka City Council Public Relations Manager George Sichimba said that the church was found conducting a service comprising more than 100 people with many more still trooping in.

“Congregants were found seated on the floor of the makeshift church without observing the guidelines on social distancing of at least one metre apart,” Mr. Sichimba added.

“The sanitary conditions of the church are not conducive for congregants as the floor is covered by sawdust for unknown reasons.”

And Mr Sichimba said a combined team of Council police officers, State Police and Public Health Inspectors last night swung into action and closed four liquor outlets for allowing patrons to consume liquor within the premises.

He said of the four outlets, two are liquor shops and two Mini-mats.

The LCC PR Manager said by allowing patrons to consume liquor within their premises, the businesses abrogated the guidelines of bottle store liquor licenses that permit sell of liquor only on take away basis.

Mr. Sichimba stated that members of the public should realize that immediately a bottle store (Liquor shop) allows patrons to consume liquor within the premises is illegally turning their shops into a bar.

He reminded liquor traders in the city to study the types and guidelines of the liquor licenses they possess to avoid contravening the law.

He stated that the owners of the affected outlets have been ordered to come to Civic Centre on Monday next week and show cause why their licenses should not be revoked.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sichimba said that the Council has leaned with disappointment, that some lodge operators in Lusaka have taken advantage of the closure of bars to turn their in-house bars into full public bars and admitting every member of the public.

He added that Lodge owners are taking advantage of the fact that most of their premises are enclosed in-wall fences.

He said with the help of members of the public this scam has been unearthed and operations will now be extended to all suspected lodges.

Mr. Sichimba said the local authority is, therefore, appealing to liquor dealers and patrons alike to observe public health guidelines for there safety and the safety of others.

He further added that the Fight against the spread of Coronavirus depends on both personal and collective discipline if it is to be won.

