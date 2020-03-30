President Edgar Lungu has conducted an inspection of the flood situation in more than 20 villages of Luapula and Northern provinces.
The Head of State could, however, could not address the affected families because the helicopters could not land and in view of the restrictions on public gathering following the outbreak of the Coronavirus.
President Lungu, however, told ZNBC News that the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) will provide mealie meal and other essentials to the affected families.
The President said he conducted the inspection in order to appreciate the challenge faced by the people.
President Lungu also said he avoided coming with officials as well as addressing people because of the restrictions due to the coronavirus.
However, President Lungu took advantage of the few individuals that he came across to educate them on the dangers of the Covid-19.
He urged people in rural areas not to take chances but avoid crowded places and ensure that they wash their hands with soap, regularly.
And the Head of State said the government will provide relief food to the affected families, while working on a long-term solution.
President Lungu said his government cares for the poor and that they will be helped during this difficulty time.
So he took a helicopter ride around the affected areas….all that water and load-shedding is still ongoing what a shame!
Recoup resources from your corrupt ministers – Chitotela, Chitalu Chilufya, Stardy Mwale, Lusambo, Kampyongo and Davis Mwila to alleviate the suffering of your voters in these flooded areas.
Sorry to disappoint you, Tarino, no relationship between the floods and load shedding.
And thank you Mr President for that care. This is as it should be, always!
Luapula river water does not floor into Zambezi but into Congo . Please learn to know your geography not always criticising . it is the duty of the sitting on all such happenings. I think some people are or sick in thier heads. Shame
Its sad news. Definitely flooding has caused famine in the region.people will have no food to feed.
Do u see wht mismanagement of resources can do? Emergencies can come after depletion of resources.
I think he was just touring the area and enjoying the air ride. Surely we have flood victims elsewhere and we never hear from him not even this disaster mitigation unit whatever it is called. This man is sick and trying to show us that he is well is like insulting us.
The hardworking president who puts his people first. Nomba tarino you wanted him to swim in the water or use your grandfathers canoe? You lack sense you little boy. Criticising everything. Men like you can never find love. No woman wants to spend time with a man who always complains as if he has mammary glands.
With whom resources. Its like mocking the GRZ. The GRZ his hold hostage by this administration and cannot do nothing to execute It’s purpose it was intended for.