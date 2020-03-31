A South African Politician from the opposition United Democratic Movement (UDM) had his wish to be buried in his Mercedes-Benz honoured.

According to reports from local newspapers, including news24.com, Tshekede Bufton Pitso, was over the weekend, while smartly dressed in a white shirt and suit, wheeled into his final resting place in Sterkspruit over the weekend, as mourners somberly looked on.

Photos of the ceremony showed the politician behind the wheel of his car as the vehicle was mechanically moved toward the hole in the ground, positioned in a way resembling him driving while wearing a seatbelt.

His Party president Bantu Holomisa tweeted that he had planned to attend the funeral of the politician, who some people described as flamboyant, but had abandoned his trip on account of COVID-19.

