Traders at new Chinsali market have cried foul over the alleged failure by the local authority to control street vending in the district.

The traders told the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Chinsali yesterday that there is a need to control street vending especially this time around when Zambia and is ravaged by coronavirus (COVID 19).

They expressed worry that there was an increase in the number of traders that have opted to sell their merchandise in the streets of Chinsali instead of doing so in designated places such as markets.

The marketeers suggested that in the wake of COVID 19 and all the measures that the government has put in place, trading in undesignated places should not be allowed.

They said those who trade in the streets of the Central Business District (CBD) also risk their lives as they can be run over by vehicles.

They said about a week ago, some traders nearly lost their lives when an identified vehicle lost control and veered off the road.

The traders also complained that the same street vendors block members of the public from entering the market hence they opt to buy from outside.

They added that the street vendors pose a higher risk of further spread of the current pandemic that has hit the nation and many other countries globally.

The concerned marketeers charged that the street vendors do not adhere to the regulations and guidelines that have been put in place by the Ministry of Health in order to prevent and control coronavirus disease.

They said if the situation is left unchecked, Chinsali district will soon record cases of coronavirus.

But Chinsali Mayor Thomas Mutale assured the marketeers that their concerns have been noted and will be addressed.

Mr. Mutale has since appealed to all the traders to ensure that they observe high standards of personal hygiene by washing hands with soap and clean water.

He reiterated that COVID 19 has no cure hence it was important that preventive measures are strictly followed.

