9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
type here...
Rural News

Chinsali market traders want vendors out of streets

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Rural News Chinsali market traders want vendors out of streets
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Traders at new Chinsali market have cried foul over the alleged failure by the local authority to control street vending in the district.

The traders told the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Chinsali yesterday that there is a need to control street vending especially this time around when Zambia and is ravaged by coronavirus (COVID 19).

They expressed worry that there was an increase in the number of traders that have opted to sell their merchandise in the streets of Chinsali instead of doing so in designated places such as markets.

The marketeers suggested that in the wake of COVID 19 and all the measures that the government has put in place, trading in undesignated places should not be allowed.

They said those who trade in the streets of the Central Business District (CBD) also risk their lives as they can be run over by vehicles.

They said about a week ago, some traders nearly lost their lives when an identified vehicle lost control and veered off the road.

The traders also complained that the same street vendors block members of the public from entering the market hence they opt to buy from outside.

They added that the street vendors pose a higher risk of further spread of the current pandemic that has hit the nation and many other countries globally.

The concerned marketeers charged that the street vendors do not adhere to the regulations and guidelines that have been put in place by the Ministry of Health in order to prevent and control coronavirus disease.

They said if the situation is left unchecked, Chinsali district will soon record cases of coronavirus.

But Chinsali Mayor Thomas Mutale assured the marketeers that their concerns have been noted and will be addressed.

Mr. Mutale has since appealed to all the traders to ensure that they observe high standards of personal hygiene by washing hands with soap and clean water.

He reiterated that COVID 19 has no cure hence it was important that preventive measures are strictly followed.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleLimulunga residents ignoring COVID 19 preventive measures

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Chinsali market traders want vendors out of streets

Traders at new Chinsali market have cried foul over the alleged failure by the local authority to control...
Read more
Rural News

Limulunga residents ignoring COVID 19 preventive measures

Chief Editor - 0
Limulunga residents have been urged to seriously take preventive measures against the deadly coronavirus in order to prevent the outbreak of the virus...
Read more
Headlines

Mr Hichilema’s Immediate Lockdown Prescription would Hurt the Masses

Chief Editor - 0
By Sunday Chanda We are very disappointed with Mr. Hakainde Hichilema's insensitivity to the realities of the Covid-19, all in his quest to sound relevant. At...
Read more
Headlines

Chibamba urges caution over Covid-19 total lockdown

Chief Editor - 0
Economist Chibamba Kanyama has urged Zambians to prepare for hard times ahead in light of the Covid-19 outbreak. Mr Kanyama said government should manage the...
Read more
Economy

Zambian Crocodile Farmers Association commends government’s move to suspend export duty

Chief Editor - 8
The Zambian Crocodile Farmers Association has commended government’s move to suspend export duty on crocodile skins as part of measures to support the economy...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Limulunga residents ignoring COVID 19 preventive measures

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Limulunga residents have been urged to seriously take preventive measures against the deadly coronavirus in order to prevent the outbreak of the virus...
Read more

Let’s Work As Team On Prevention Of COVID-19, MTC Urges Stakeholders In The District

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Monze Town Council Secretary Benson Bweenje has called on stakeholders in the district to work as a team in complying to the besic information...
Read more

DMMU deploys officers to Kaputa

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) says officers have been deployed to deliver aid to the flood victims in Kaputa District in Northern...
Read more

Vincent Mwale distributes hand sanitizer and soap in his constituency

Rural News Chief Editor - 16
Chipangali Member of Parliament (MP), Vincent Mwale has launched the distribution exercise of hand sanitizer and soap in his constituency as a way...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]