Zambia has recorded one more laboratory confirmed case of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 36.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya revealed that the new case involves an adult male who travelled to Pakistan and transited through Dubai, then Johannesburg to Lusaka, aboard the Airlink plane on March 24, 2020.

In his daily briefings on the disease, Dr. Chilufya said among the confirmed cases of COVID-19, 25 were imported from France and Pakistan, while nine contracted the disease locally through contact with infected people.

He discloses that the people suspected to have been in contact with those infected have settled in some residential areas of Lusaka that include Chaisa, Jack, Emasdale, Ibex Hill and Eureka, while others have settled in the Copperbelt province.

Dr. Chilufya explained that all the infected people are stable and continue to be in isolation while one patient with severe symptoms has continued to be under intensive health care and is not deteriorating.

He added that the health surveillance team has continued to follow and test all those who came into contact with the people confirmed to have the virus.

Dr. Chilufya said his ministry has continued to identify more facilities that will be transformed into isolation centres adding that the Court Yard hotel and Old Victoria hospital are on the list.

And Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya emphasized the need to unite and intensify the observance of preventive measures that have been put in place by the government.

Ms. Siliya has since called on every citizen to take leadership and join in the fight against the pandemic if the country is to contain the disease.

Meanwhile, ZAMTEL has donated about K200, 000 and 500 phones with free airtime to be used for communication during the fight against the pandemic.

ZAMTEL Managing Director Sydney Mupeta made the donation on behalf of the telecommunication company.

And the Association of Indian Community in Zambia has also donated assorted medical items worth K2 million to supplement government’s efforts in curbing the further spread of the coronavirus.

