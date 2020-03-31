The regulations that the government has set up in the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic in the country seem to have fallen on deaf ears as some people in Katete district of Eastern Province have continued with their usual way of life.

Some members of the public have refused to adhere to public health pronouncements in the district and have not perceived risk that is presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

A check by ZANIS around the Central Business District (CBD) of the district revealed that people seem not to care about the pandemic and have chosen to ignore most of the guidelines set out by the government.

One of the members of the public, Aaron Mwanza who was asked why he was not adhering to the preventive guidelines, said the measures being pronounced cannot save a person, arguing that it was only God who could save someone.

Mr. Mwanza claimed that death was inevitable with or without the coronavirus adding that there was nothing that man could do to save himself.

“If white people who are busy sensitizing us on social distancing are dying, death just comes. It is inevitable. It is only God who can protect and save us,” he said.

Another resident, Racheal Zulu, said she was failing to maintain the two metres social distance because she was accustomed to sitting close to others.

“I just forgot to sit two metres apart from the next person, otherwise I know about how one can protect themselves and that is by washing hands with soap, maintain good personal hygiene and social distancing of two metres,” she said.

On the measures put in place by government, Ms. Zulu said the regulations were valid and important as they were not only a means of preventing oneself from COVID 19 but also for other diseases that could come out of unhygienic practices.

And when asked if the public should not practice preventive measures but just wait on God to save them, Ms. Zulu said just waiting on God without practical preventive measures was folly.

Ms. Zulu said God helps those who help themselves adding that by taking necessary preventive measures while praying, God will come through to save someone.

Meanwhile, Katete District Commissioner (DC) Joseph Makukula took some time to sensitize the public at the Boma area who did not seem to maintain some level of social distancing.

Mr. Makukula underscored the importance of social distancing and not standing or sitting closer to one another.

He explained that being close to one another posed a risk to individuals and other people within the community.

Mr. Makukula further said adhering to some of these practical and simple rules of hand washing, social distancing and personal hygiene would prevent the disease from breaking out in the area.

“I have just been telling them on the importance of social distancing and not being close to each other. You can’t tell who has it and who has not, so it is important to take preventive measures,” he said.

