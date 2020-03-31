By Sunday Chanda
We are very disappointed with Mr. Hakainde Hichilema’s insensitivity to the realities of the Covid-19, all in his quest to sound relevant.
At a time when everyone is putting their differences aside and coming together to fight a common enemy, Mr. Hichilema is busy politicking by running knee jerk political radio and TV adverts calling for a “Total Lockdown”.
IMPLICATIONS OF A LOCKDOWN
Mr. Hichilema is not making the call for a total lockdown in good faith.
Mr. Hichilema and UPND are aware of the civil unrest that is brewing in neighbouring countries that are under lockdown. There are long queues of people struggling to get food supplies in compounds and shops in high density areas while are running out of stock as people queue for hours.
Their army’s are being compelled to use force to control crowds.
A total lockdown may work for the “Mayadi” elite like Mr. Hichilema who can afford to stock up food for months on end but elsewhere in the compounds it will be a total disaster. This is the problem they’re facing in South Africa.
People are coming out of homes in the name of going to buy food from selected supermarkets.
Where people live hand-to-mouth like our compounds, a lockdown must be the last thing anyone would wish for the majority poor. This would result in the crowds queuing for food supplies, a situation that would have the potential to spread the virus even more aggressively.
Either Mr. Hichilema is a political novice who is given to impulsive decisions or knows the cost and he is trying to make political capital out of it.
MISINFORMATION AND CHEAP OPPORTUNISTIC POLITICKING AT THIS TIME COULD BE WORSE THAN THE VIRUS
It is disturbing that while our nation and the world comes together to fight Covoid 19; Mr. Hichilema’s deviant behaviour may end up worse than the virus.
We call upon all Zambians to ignore his politicking as we all come together to fight Covoid 19.
This fo0l chi Chanda…awe sure
Why should lock-down hurt the people? All countries have have locked-down have provided free food and other essential supplies to their people. If even Zimbabwe can supply free food, why should Zambia fail? Remember the that extra USD750,000 over and above normal price of fire tender? I mean the infamous 41 fire tenders. That is the money we should have used during lock-down. Corruption does not pay.
Why is it that Sunday can’t discuss or defend his position on any topic without mentioning HH? Is it what they teach in PR?
True, total lockdown only two things will happen to some people either die of hunger or the virus. Let us seek God’said intervention
Iwe Sunday, don’t mislead people. A total lockdown does not mean closing business that provide essential goods and services. You are the one who is politicking and failing to put differences aside. HH is giving the government sensible advice but all you can do is find ways of gaining political mileage by putting his message out of context. Italy ignored calls for a total lockdown and they paid a very high price for their stubbornness. Trump initially ignored the advice and USA has now become the epicentre of the pandemic. And these are countries that have resources to fight the disease. Stop being immature and start reasoning for once in your life. This pandemic has the potential to halve Zambia’s population. That means everyone would lose a relative if it were to happen, including you…
This Sunday idyot, I thought it wouldconfine itself to Sunday picnics (PF media interaction) and PF cadreism. Since when did it become a medical professional? Why not leave Dr Chilufya to guide Trible HH on why they cant do a lockdown? Or Dr Ng’andu from the finance and economics aslects? These are qualified PF ministers arent they? Please PF this is COVID-19 emergency, reign in your PF cadres and let professionals do the job.
What willl Sunday idyoit say if or when PF government finally decides a lockdown is necessasary? The President will be wrong? Yes of course because PF spokesperson Sunday fyul already told us!!
Just leave that Trible HH, we have already learnt to ignore his politics, he is as irrelevant as Sunday fyul!
..but I am beginning to respect trible UPND cadres, they are decently quiet on such a sensitive matter, comoared to Sunday idyoit.
Dont resort to insult. This pure unreasonable thinkimg. Give a building comments not insults. This is barbaric and uncalled for. Comrade Sunday is right. HH is trying to compete with ECL as if he is also a president of this country. This is what we arrongance by HH.
Mr Hichilemas spokesperson at it again. I am told that if he does not mention Hichilemas name in a week, he is not paid by their secretariat. Forgive the boy, he has a target to achieve to get his salary
Lockdown is not the solution we have seen what is happening in the countries were they have in place this system of lockdown, it is not working, South Africa people are have consumed all the food they had and now they are coming out of their homes queuing for food which again will result into more transmissions of the virus.HH should also think about the out come of lockdown.Do we as majority Zambian have money to buy enough food to last for the days we are going to have that lockdown? Bo HH what is the solution you are not offering the solution.Think THINK think stop yapping.
HH as no problem with lockdown but Garry Nkombo’s family and those who have no money to buy food how are they going to survive, that self employed brother and sister in the street, how are they going to survive? So Mr Hichilema just tell us the solution and stop politicking this calamity which as fallen upon the face of this world is not something to joke with look at how people have died and your friend Kambwili as gone self quarantined.
Stop politicking and work on pragmatic solutions. Awe mwe. If there is no plan, look to the Uganda plan, or the Sweden plan, or the USA plan (OK, scratch that one). This is time to speak tangibles and not interpret what someone said. Chanda will die of withdrawal symptoms once this job he has put upon himself comes to an end.
these PF imbeciles. Ba chilamo, awe.
Love him or hate him, he has a point; A STRONG ONE TOO!! It’s sad hh can’t even get a response from a minister and has to deal with young guys like Sunday. It’s sadder that Sunday talks more sense than him!! Instead of issuing statements in the media, hh should rally other oppostion players and engage grz. IT’S TIME TO UNITE AND FIGHT THE ENEMY INVADING OUR NATION-COVID 19-NOT EACH OTHER!!!!!
I am in a lockdown in a foreign country. We have challenges too. Stay forecast Zambians please. This is time foe group think. Whatever may minimise the chances of corona to spread lets go for it. Some will die in the process but there are those who will survive and tell the story
Hh alipena. Continue following him mukapena bonse. Hh is what happens when an African tries to bring European ideals in an African environment. Our situation is peculiar to us and calls for our own solutions rather than importing ideas from the very people who robbed this continent for their benefit. Hh stood being a puppet. A muzungu anikonde type. Kz
Boris Johnson anya chishupu nayena hh ati tinye
HH gains political mileage moment u respond in panic to him, like this.
WHAT,ARE U TALKING ABOUT U KZ AND SUNDAY RED LIP? BE REAL. U ARE SO IGNORANT. YOUR,SHADOW IS FOLLOWING U. IT WILL HAUNT U