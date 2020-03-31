By Sunday Chanda

We are very disappointed with Mr. Hakainde Hichilema’s insensitivity to the realities of the Covid-19, all in his quest to sound relevant.

At a time when everyone is putting their differences aside and coming together to fight a common enemy, Mr. Hichilema is busy politicking by running knee jerk political radio and TV adverts calling for a “Total Lockdown”.

IMPLICATIONS OF A LOCKDOWN

Mr. Hichilema is not making the call for a total lockdown in good faith.

Mr. Hichilema and UPND are aware of the civil unrest that is brewing in neighbouring countries that are under lockdown. There are long queues of people struggling to get food supplies in compounds and shops in high density areas while are running out of stock as people queue for hours.

Their army’s are being compelled to use force to control crowds.

A total lockdown may work for the “Mayadi” elite like Mr. Hichilema who can afford to stock up food for months on end but elsewhere in the compounds it will be a total disaster. This is the problem they’re facing in South Africa.

People are coming out of homes in the name of going to buy food from selected supermarkets.

Where people live hand-to-mouth like our compounds, a lockdown must be the last thing anyone would wish for the majority poor. This would result in the crowds queuing for food supplies, a situation that would have the potential to spread the virus even more aggressively.

Either Mr. Hichilema is a political novice who is given to impulsive decisions or knows the cost and he is trying to make political capital out of it.

MISINFORMATION AND CHEAP OPPORTUNISTIC POLITICKING AT THIS TIME COULD BE WORSE THAN THE VIRUS

It is disturbing that while our nation and the world comes together to fight Covoid 19; Mr. Hichilema’s deviant behaviour may end up worse than the virus.

We call upon all Zambians to ignore his politicking as we all come together to fight Covoid 19.

