Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has warned that people disobeying regulations on Coronavirus such as not frequenting bars will get whipped.
Mr. Lusambo said it is regrettable that some people have opted to disregard regulations outlined by government to contain the spread of Covid-19 such as staying home and not visiting bars.
He said the Provincial Administration and officers from the Council will start going round the Province whipping people that fail to follow the regulations.
Mr. Lusambo was speaking this morning when he featured on Tuesday edition of Let the People Talk programme on Phoenix FM.
He said it is incorrect to assume that some people are not aware of the regulations issued by the Ministry of Health because the information flow has been adequate since the disease broke out.
“When I inspected J.S Mall in Chalala over the weekend, I found Elite people in Chalala drinking in these bars. They had locked themselves inside and they even had boor bouncers to limit entry and there was a notice placed on the door saying the Bar is closed but they were only taking takeaways which was not rue because when I entered, I found a lot of people drinking. Now these are educated people with big vehicles packed outside but they just decided to do silly things and this is why we are going to whip them,” Mr. Lusambo said.
The Lusaka Province Minister said a similar pattern repeated itself in Chelstone when he inspected the area on Saturday evening.
“In Chelstone, the people we apprehended after we found them drinking confessed when we interviewed them that they were aware of Coronavirus that they only wanted to drink a few bottles. So we know that Information is out there but people are just ignoring it,” he said.
He added, “We are dealing with adults and we can’t say we have failed to communicate as government, we will continue sensitizing the people but we will activate Plan B which is whipping these people because it appears that they are acting like Two-year-old babies who can only be controlled using whips. The same way we handle our babies in our homes, we give them strokes when they become indiscipline.”
This is what happens when you appoint kaponyas as ministers …he thinks he is above the law no wonder corruption to him is a reward. He knows himself that there are no leaders above him apart from his dull boss Lazy Lungu who is inept and only comes to life when there is bye-election.
Sometimes sense needs to be panel beaten into some heads. Some people are so stubborn that they only understand things when they are crying. It is nature. Some babies for example only listen when hit while others will follow instructions. You can also tell by the way people comment here as to their upbringing. For example you have a silly.cow above like tarino who lacks respect for seniority and will criticise anything and everything because in his own little imagination, he can do no wrong. This is the type of nonsense you get from people who end up abroad by chance. A brain washed psycho who does not know if he is coming or going. It appears even from his other posts he is a gay. Surely zambian why would you vote gays into power? Be wise and vote pf in 2021 otherwise you will get tribal…
Oh dear! Very wrong. People need educating, not harsh treatment.
If Bowman Lusambo thinks he is so powerful,why does he always have armed escort with him?
The moment PF will be out of power,I will not be surprised if unknown people beat him up.
People can easily hear from leaders who are not xorupt. You boman have all the foods in the house but you want a poor person not to move. Think Bowman. Plan first before you think of that kind of kaponya type of dealing with matters that concern inicwnt people. Infact it’s you who needs willing. PF members had a meeting few days ago in kafue estates hall disregarded the rules. They were not qipped
Is bowman normal?
@Kaizer Zulu you seem to have some serious beef with Zambians in the diaspora…you and dunderhead Lusambo plus the majority of Zambians back home……always insulting hardworking Zambians in the diaspora
Anonymous – You surely take that impostor seriously? do you not remember that when LT had location flags attached against the names that same account had a Union Jack (UK) Flag against it. Dont feed the internet disc-jockey clown who has more time on his hands to play around on LT .
Definition of FONTINI = BOWMAN LUSAMBO
@Tarino, you are right. It is not Kaizer Zulu. The Kaizer we know cannot construct a simple sentence in English. He cannot even spell. Kaizer has the attention span of a squirrel on meth or is it vodka like his boss. Kaizer is dull and very dull. If you give him one ngwee for his thoughts, you can even get change.
The 13th disciple -I can bet you his next form of attack will be to start posting using my alias…this is a simpleton with too much time on his hands.
Ka kajzae ya ba amatolw