Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has warned that people disobeying regulations on Coronavirus such as not frequenting bars will get whipped.

Mr. Lusambo said it is regrettable that some people have opted to disregard regulations outlined by government to contain the spread of Covid-19 such as staying home and not visiting bars.

He said the Provincial Administration and officers from the Council will start going round the Province whipping people that fail to follow the regulations.

Mr. Lusambo was speaking this morning when he featured on Tuesday edition of Let the People Talk programme on Phoenix FM.

He said it is incorrect to assume that some people are not aware of the regulations issued by the Ministry of Health because the information flow has been adequate since the disease broke out.

“When I inspected J.S Mall in Chalala over the weekend, I found Elite people in Chalala drinking in these bars. They had locked themselves inside and they even had boor bouncers to limit entry and there was a notice placed on the door saying the Bar is closed but they were only taking takeaways which was not rue because when I entered, I found a lot of people drinking. Now these are educated people with big vehicles packed outside but they just decided to do silly things and this is why we are going to whip them,” Mr. Lusambo said.

The Lusaka Province Minister said a similar pattern repeated itself in Chelstone when he inspected the area on Saturday evening.

“In Chelstone, the people we apprehended after we found them drinking confessed when we interviewed them that they were aware of Coronavirus that they only wanted to drink a few bottles. So we know that Information is out there but people are just ignoring it,” he said.

He added, “We are dealing with adults and we can’t say we have failed to communicate as government, we will continue sensitizing the people but we will activate Plan B which is whipping these people because it appears that they are acting like Two-year-old babies who can only be controlled using whips. The same way we handle our babies in our homes, we give them strokes when they become indiscipline.”

