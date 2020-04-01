9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 1, 2020
type here...
Headlines

60% of Kapiri Mposhi Village banking members default

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Headlines 60% of Kapiri Mposhi Village banking members default
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government has expressed concern with the high number of defaulters among the beneficiaries of the village banking programme in Kapiri Mposhi district.

The village banking programme is a revolving soft loan facility being implemented in the district through the Department of Community Development to boost business activities for vulnerable individual and women groups engaged in small medium enterprises (SME) in the area to reduce poverty.

But District Assistant Community Development Officer, Eunice Sunga said over 60 percent of women beneficiaries were not paying back the money which they accessed through the facility.

The facility operates on a revolving fund basis at 20 percent interest per month.

Ms. Sunga disclosed this during the district management meeting chaired by District Commissioner Peter Mwiinde.

She said the high defaulter rates were hampering the implementation of the programme which is aimed at reducing poverty and vulnerability in rural communities.

“Since 2014 when the programme came to Kapiri, we have been experiencing high defaulter rates and just this year we are at over 60 percent already which has made it difficult for us to increase the number of beneficiaries on this facility,” Ms. Sunga said.

She explained that due to the high defaulter rates, only 70 women were currently benefiting the village banking programme in the district as there was insufficient seed money to disburse.

“Generally, funds through village banking should be growing it being a revolving fund with interest but it has remained stagnant due to high default rates since it was launched it in 2014,” Ms. Sunga said.

And District Commissioner, Peter Mwiinde has directed the Department of Community Development to develop systems of recovering the money from all beneficiaries who have not yet paid back.

Mr. Mwiinde observed that the village banking programme will not achieve its objectives of ending poverty among the women and their households in the district if beneficiaries continue to default.

“I know this is a social loan paid back with interest but beneficiaries should be compelled to pay back for others to benefit if the programme is to remain relevant,” Mr. Mwiinde said.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleI’m ready to work with PF Government in fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic-HH

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

60% of Kapiri Mposhi Village banking members default

Government has expressed concern with the high number of defaulters among the beneficiaries of the village banking programme...
Read more
General News

I’m ready to work with PF Government in fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic-HH

Chief Editor - 0
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says he is ready to work with the Government in fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic. Mr Hichilema says he is willing to...
Read more
Feature Sports

How the Coronavirus Has Affected Zesco United

sports - 0
Consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic across the football landscape are obvious following the indefinite suspension of the FAZ league and off the field; the...
Read more
Economy

It’s very unfortunate that the CEC and ZESCO failed to reach a mutually acceptable power supply deal

Chief Editor - 11
Energy Expert Johnston Chikwanda says it is very unfortunate that the Copperbelt Energy Corporation and Zesco have failed to reach a mutually acceptable power...
Read more
General News

The Food and Nutrition Security Situation will worsen in the flood hit Lunga district-CSUN

Chief Editor - 5
The Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition Alliance has expressed fear, the Food and Nutrition Security situation will worsen in Lunga district of Luapula Province...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Defiant Bar Owners in Solwezi District have been arrested

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
A joint team of health inspectors from the Solwezi municipal council, council and Zambia police officers have apprehended eight bar owners who defied...
Read more

Man in court for murdering his wife for alleged infidelity

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
A 32-year-old man of Itezhi Tezhi district, who is facing a charge of murdering his wife for alleged infidelity, has appeared in the magistrate’s...
Read more

Senanga Timber Processing Company closed after License expires, 200 workers lose jobs

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
The Senanga magistrate court has seized timber worth over K60, 000 from a timber processing centre belonging to a local businessman. The timber was...
Read more

Chinsali market traders want vendors out of streets

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
Traders at new Chinsali market have cried foul over the alleged failure by the local authority to control street vending in the district. ...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]