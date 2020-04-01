Mahogany Air has announced it has suspended all flights from 30th March to 30th April 2020 in response to the Coronavirus control measures and to join the rest of the country in less contact and observance of staying home.

Company Chief Executive Officer Dr Jim Belemu has noted that since the announcement of the pandemic, the major control measures have been travel restrictions across the globe which put Mahogany like any other airline in the frontline of being negatively affected.

Dr Belemu said Mahogany is open to support flights for any emergency supply that the Ministry of Health may require to move around the country.

In a statement, Dr Belemu said Mahogany flight crew will be on standby to undertake flights as it is everyone’s concern and contribution to prevent and control this disease in Zambia.

[Read 452 times, 452 reads today]