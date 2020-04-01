9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 1, 2020
type here...
Economy

Covid-19 grounds Mahogany Air

By Chief Editor
36 views
9
Economy Covid-19 grounds Mahogany Air
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Mahogany Air has announced it has suspended all flights from 30th March to 30th April 2020 in response to the Coronavirus control measures and to join the rest of the country in less contact and observance of staying home.

Company Chief Executive Officer Dr Jim Belemu has noted that since the announcement of the pandemic, the major control measures have been travel restrictions across the globe which put Mahogany like any other airline in the frontline of being negatively affected.

Dr Belemu said Mahogany is open to support flights for any emergency supply that the Ministry of Health may require to move around the country.

In a statement, Dr Belemu said Mahogany flight crew will be on standby to undertake flights as it is everyone’s concern and contribution to prevent and control this disease in Zambia.

[Read 452 times, 452 reads today]
Previous articleStandard Chartered to commit $1 billion of financing for companies to help COVID-19
Next articleZambia asks proposals from banks on how to postpone its debt repayments

9 COMMENTS

  2. Now we wait for Tarino Orange to give us the Brian Mushimba hate speech when Mahogany air ha clearly stated the reason for gounding.

    1
    2

  4. Great to hear you are at the disposal of the health ministry incase of emergency- The spirit of Ubuntu. We are in this together.

    2

  5. I hope they were not trying 2b the exception to the rule. It’s a terrible time for all of humility . We probably needed this to rediscover our common future on the planet.

  6. Yes people before property…people before wealth and its about time greedy Politicians start thinking about improving peoples lives first instead of stealing and enriching themselves…poor healthcare system etc…..building expensive unnecessary airports that poor don’t even use..lets build more hospitals and schools after Convid 19 phases out….and this is not time for Political theatrical and attention seeking…lets all work together as human beings regardless of tribe,color,political affiliations,religion,believers,non believers etc…born agains have a tendency of isolating themselves from the ones they think are not born agains..this must come to an end now…thank you

    1

  7. @Kci – We told you that it was not wise to invest taxpayers money in the airline business but you ignored us …and yes I am not going to leave out that educated foooool Brian Mushimba who wasted $30 million because Zambians are too forgetful, if small private airlines are parking for one month what more National Airline.

    1
    1

  8. I will keep mentioning these greedy shortsighted imbeciles like Mushimba, Lazy Lungu and Co. as that is money they have poured down the drain…EA is not having it easy as well as alot of its lucrative routes are down.

  9. kci – where do you think Mahogany is going to get money to pay its workers even if they give a reason? Of course workers will not be paid…

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Lifestylestaff - 0

Chef 187 releases video for Grammy Muchibemba

Chef 187 released the video for the song Grammy Muchibemba that is off his latest album Bon Appetit. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHtoO-LLavA
Read more
Headlines

Zambia asks proposals from banks on how to postpone its debt repayments

Chief Editor - 6
The Zambian government has asked banks for proposals on reorganizing as much as $11.2 billion of foreign debt as its debt-service costs rise and...
Read more
Economy

Covid-19 grounds Mahogany Air

Chief Editor - 9
Mahogany Air has announced it has suspended all flights from 30th March to 30th April 2020 in response to the Coronavirus control measures and...
Read more
Economy

Standard Chartered to commit $1 billion of financing for companies to help COVID-19

Chief Editor - 1
Standard Chartered has announced it will commit US$1 billion of financing for companies that provide goods and services to help the fight against Covid-19,...
Read more
Rural News

Defiant Bar Owners in Solwezi District have been arrested

Chief Editor - 2
A joint team of health inspectors from the Solwezi municipal council, council and Zambia police officers have apprehended eight bar owners who defied...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Standard Chartered to commit $1 billion of financing for companies to help COVID-19

Economy Chief Editor - 1
Standard Chartered has announced it will commit US$1 billion of financing for companies that provide goods and services to help the fight against Covid-19,...
Read more

Zambia shuts down Victoria Falls

Economy editor - 6
The Victoria Falls (Mosi oa- Tunya) shared between Zambia and Zimbabwe has been closed to the public on the Zambian side as countries struggles...
Read more

Time to earn money

Economy editor - 5
Online traders offer to make money at home during the pandemic Due to the coronavirus, the authorities in Zambia have urged residents spend more time...
Read more

Lusaka City Council to stop street vending in the Central Business District

Economy Chief Editor - 13
The Lusaka City Council will with effect from today not allow street vending in the Central Business District in the quest to fight the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 452 times, 452 reads today]