How the Coronavirus Has Affected Zesco United

By sports
Consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic across the football landscape are obvious following the indefinite suspension of the FAZ league and off the field; the outbreak has also sent club’s sailing into uncharted waters.

Defending FAZ Super Division champions Zesco United are feeling effects upstairs where management is grappling with unprecedented challenges.

Zesco CEO Richard Mulenga told LT Sports that the scenario was not like going on a mid-season or end –of-season break and that they are at the mercy of the forces of nature until the pandemic was brought under control.

“Our scouting incoming players has been put on hold,” Mulenga told LT Sports.

“Negotiations for incoming players have also been put off.”

But Mulenga added the clubs’ ledger is in good health despite no revenue coming from the turnstiles.

“Players and the entire team continue to get full salaries while loss of income from gate takings is however minimal,” Mulenga added.

“Reduced expenditure is not really a plus because these monies will be spent when the league restarts, but it has helped to improve cash-flow.”

Meanwhile, the forced break has given Zesco a breather after a grueling last 24 months of non-stop football both on the domestic and continental front.

“There are however a plus for Zesco United in particular: recovery from fatigue having had no rest at the end of last season and recovery from injury for a number of players,” Mulenga said.

As Zesco sit and wait for the pandemic to subside, they went into the postponement sitting 5th on the log after 24 games played with ten left to play in their quest for an unprecedented fourth successive FAZ Super Division title.

Zesco have 42 points, four points behind leaders and their Ndola archrivals who have also played 24 games.

It's very unfortunate that the CEC and ZESCO failed to reach a mutually acceptable power supply deal

