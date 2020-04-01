UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says he is ready to work with the Government in fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Mr Hichilema says he is willing to meet anybody and have a conversation on how to fight the pandemic and save lives.
The opposition Leader said he will donate to the prisons because being a convict he understands what the inmates are going through adding that he is also ready to donate food to those that will be quarantined.
Mr Hichilema said he is ready to donate in Millions of Kwacha to help fight the pandemic adding that his Businesses are already doing something to help.
Speaking on the Breakfast show on Hot FM, Mr Hichilema said he loves the country and is a useful member of society that is ready to contribute to the development of the nation.
Mr Hichilema who has lamented over his blocked Genset donation to Chawama Level one Hospital to help reduce load shedding last year said he will from today continue with contributions towards fighting COVID-19 but does not want anyone to send cadres to beat him up.
Meanwhile, Mr Hichilema said his 14 point plan and recommendations to Government Institutions among them the Ministry of Finance, the Director of Public Prosecution and the Judiciary should have compelled those in Authority to reach out to him and work together in the fight against the pandemic.
He reiterated that issues that exist between the UPND and PF should not hamper the concerted efforts in the fight against COVID-19.
Mr Hichilema revealed that he has written to the Government Ministries among them the Ministry of Health and Home Affairs on the need to work together unfortunately none of them has responded to his request.
And Mr Hichilema has reiterated that the Zambian health care system has no capacity to handle a full blown COVID-19 pandemic.
He said a total lockdown is required to prevent the further spread of the pandemic which has now been reported in heavily populated compounds of Chaisa and Jack compounds in Lusaka.
Mr Hichilema has however acknowledged the measures government is putting in place to fight the pandemic.
Hh you started well in that we acknowledge your intention to work with us. We think that is a very progressive stance on your side. We look forward to engage with you. At the end of the day we are all brothers and sisters and should be working to protect this great nation of ours. However, there is no need to always qualify your intentions or to dwell on the negatives. Did you really need to allude to cadres being sent to beat you? Very unnecessary comments if you are genuine in your intentions. Also it is very arrogant to expect us to come to you in order for us to work with you. Remember we are a government for everyone including you. So if you want to work with us then you take the steps to do so like any other citizen. It is disappointing that it has taken you this long to realise…
CONTINUED :this and also you still continue dwelling on negatives. We are willing to work with you if you mature in your approach to governance.kz
I like mr HH’s ordeals working with the government.now to put Zambia on lockdown can affect many Zambians.Economy is not doing fine and majority of citizens lives by hand to mouth.On this point HH try to figure out properly.
A person who is philanthropic and has good intentions does not announce that he is going to donate. Many people donate anonymously and let their good deeds talk for themselves. However our friend hh wants you to know that he is going to donate. All because people have been criticising him for not doing so. It is not a genuine donation. Very sad for someone who claims to be rich and wants to rule this country. What will stop him from stealing if he ever becomes president? Very questionable..however , please contact us if you want to work with us rather than rushing to the media like a teenager desperate for attention.
I have been following your messages on twitter and other platforms and you are doing a great job not only to reach out to the followers but to others as well. Let other leaders, political or other wise reach out to their followers. May I also suggest you set up a fund so as to tap into those that may want to only donate through you? Such funds should however be donated to relevant government agencies in the front line to this pandemic, or towards helping small businesses to bounce back after this is over
Just take the money to Doctor Chitalu Chilufya he knows where the money is needed most, The government have the system in place, that our money which the miners suffered for when you where busy selling our mines.