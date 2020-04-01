UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says he is ready to work with the Government in fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Mr Hichilema says he is willing to meet anybody and have a conversation on how to fight the pandemic and save lives.

The opposition Leader said he will donate to the prisons because being a convict he understands what the inmates are going through adding that he is also ready to donate food to those that will be quarantined.

Mr Hichilema said he is ready to donate in Millions of Kwacha to help fight the pandemic adding that his Businesses are already doing something to help.

Speaking on the Breakfast show on Hot FM, Mr Hichilema said he loves the country and is a useful member of society that is ready to contribute to the development of the nation.

Mr Hichilema who has lamented over his blocked Genset donation to Chawama Level one Hospital to help reduce load shedding last year said he will from today continue with contributions towards fighting COVID-19 but does not want anyone to send cadres to beat him up.

Meanwhile, Mr Hichilema said his 14 point plan and recommendations to Government Institutions among them the Ministry of Finance, the Director of Public Prosecution and the Judiciary should have compelled those in Authority to reach out to him and work together in the fight against the pandemic.

He reiterated that issues that exist between the UPND and PF should not hamper the concerted efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Mr Hichilema revealed that he has written to the Government Ministries among them the Ministry of Health and Home Affairs on the need to work together unfortunately none of them has responded to his request.

And Mr Hichilema has reiterated that the Zambian health care system has no capacity to handle a full blown COVID-19 pandemic.

He said a total lockdown is required to prevent the further spread of the pandemic which has now been reported in heavily populated compounds of Chaisa and Jack compounds in Lusaka.

Mr Hichilema has however acknowledged the measures government is putting in place to fight the pandemic.

