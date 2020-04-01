9.5 C
No New COVID-19 Case Reported in the last 24 hours in Zambia-Health Minister

By Chief Editor
Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed that Zambia has not recorded a new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours.

During the twelfth COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon Dr Chilufya said no new case has been recorded out of the 99 individuals that underwent testing and the number of confirmed cases still stands at 36.

And Dr. Chilufya has announced that President Edgar Lungu has ordered with immediate effect on the recruitment of 400 doctors as well as 3100 paramedics as a way of enhancing the response towards the fight against the pandemic.

He said the President has gone further to offer incentives to the front line health personnel as a way of motivating the workers who are sacrificing their lives to the coronavirus fight.

“The President has directed extra incentives for the front line health personnel who are heroes and heroines and he is thrilled with your patriotism and hard work towards the Covid-19 fight and stands with you as you wage the fight against the pandemic” Dr. Chilufya assured.

On the status of the cases, Dr. Chilufya said all the people that tested positive are all stable except the critical individual who is on oxygen but not deteriorating.

He disclosed that 5 alerts of possible cases were recorded but tested negative after being isolated and have since been discharged.

And Dr. Chilufya said tests have been expanded to Ndola in order to cater for the northern region.

He said Zambia also continues to respond to the pandemic regionally and these include facilitation of movements, regional trade regulation issues, and business facilitation among others.

He reiterated the need to avoid traveling into or outside Lusaka considering that it is the epicenter of the Coronavirus and discouraged public gatherings while emphasizing the need to adhere to all the laid down health measures to curb the virus and said a scalable plan in relation to the escalation of cases will also be enforced.

Dr. Chilufya said the government remains committed to ensure that the matrix of the ones that tested positive are followed in order to avoid new infections at all costs.

Previous articleKeep talking and educating each other about COVID 19 despite criticisms, HH urges Zambians
Next articleThe Food and Nutrition Security Situation will worsen in the flood hit Lunga district-CSUN

8 COMMENTS

  1. Hello knock knock it is very quiet here. Is it because the sadists and devil worshipers in the name of upnd are angry at lives being spared? Are we going to be told that we are not dealing with this case well by those in diaspora where thousands are dying every day? I await your response. Kz

    2

  3. This man is not serious…I mean if you really want to protect yourself do these announcements on facebook live so journalists can ask you questions instead of wearing a face mask. Have you answered BUFFOON CK’s question concerning secondhand ventilators?

    1

  4. We are on a good road. I don’t know why I have this feeling that we are on the mercy list. When experts were expecting this virus to move from China to African countries, it exploded elsewhere. It has no future under African skies. We will bury it there. We are survivors!

  6. Years from now, scientists will still be debating on how a virus could claim so many lives in countries with the best medical care systems but manage to be successfully contained in what they contemptously call “s. – hole countries”.

    2

  7. Nine Chale – Use your head …these countries you reside in have the best health systems what does that tell you? People live longer even with diseases like cancer now you bring in a new Pandemic that attacks venerable people like this what do you have. Can a Patient with Stage 4 cancer survive 2 weeks in Zambia.
    Use your small head do come here beating about the bush like your are talking to children.

  8. Nine Chale – Why you never tell your “other half” Deutsche Frau instead of rushing to the internet? Even she knows you have no backbone

