The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has commended President Edgar Lungu for authorizing the Ministry of Health to recruit 400 medical doctors and 3,000 paramedics to help in combating the further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19.

The commission has also commended the collective efforts being undertaken by the government and various stakeholders towards preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Yesterday, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya announced that President Edgar Lungu had ordered the recruitment of 400 doctors and over 3,000 paramedics with immediate effect in order to enhance measures aimed at curbing the further spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Dr. Chilufya disclosed that the recruitment that commenced yesterday is aimed at scaling up and support response against COVID-19.

In a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today, HRC spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya noted that there was the need for continued improvement of the measures taken in order to enhance the protection of the fundamental rights to health and life.

“There is also an urgent need to scale up the capacity building of health personnel in terms of skills training such as for the effective handling and management of the virus as well as minimising risks of infection to health personnel themselves,” he said.

Mr. Muleya added that there is also need to provide adequate necessary equipment and materials for effective testing for COVID-19 in order to effectively combat the virus.

He explained that having been declared a global pandemic, COVID-19 poses a threat to the rights to health and life of the majority of citizens.

He said there was, therefore, need for personal and collective efforts and responsibility towards preventing the spread of the virus by adhering to all the guidelines and measures being provided by health experts.

“The commission is hopeful that the current efforts being undertaken at personal, family, community, institutional and national levels will continue being improved in order to safeguard lives against the deadly coronavirus,” he added.

[Read 59 times, 59 reads today]