9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 2, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Lungu gets kudos over recruitment of medical personnel

By Chief Editor
36 views
1
Headlines Lungu gets kudos over recruitment of medical personnel
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has commended President Edgar Lungu for authorizing the Ministry of Health to recruit 400 medical doctors and 3,000 paramedics to help in combating the further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19.

The commission has also commended the collective efforts being undertaken by the government and various stakeholders towards preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Yesterday, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya announced that President Edgar Lungu had ordered the recruitment of 400 doctors and over 3,000 paramedics with immediate effect in order to enhance measures aimed at curbing the further spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Dr. Chilufya disclosed that the recruitment that commenced yesterday is aimed at scaling up and support response against COVID-19.

In a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today, HRC spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya noted that there was the need for continued improvement of the measures taken in order to enhance the protection of the fundamental rights to health and life.

“There is also an urgent need to scale up the capacity building of health personnel in terms of skills training such as for the effective handling and management of the virus as well as minimising risks of infection to health personnel themselves,” he said.

Mr. Muleya added that there is also need to provide adequate necessary equipment and materials for effective testing for COVID-19 in order to effectively combat the virus.

He explained that having been declared a global pandemic, COVID-19 poses a threat to the rights to health and life of the majority of citizens.

He said there was, therefore, need for personal and collective efforts and responsibility towards preventing the spread of the virus by adhering to all the guidelines and measures being provided by health experts.

“The commission is hopeful that the current efforts being undertaken at personal, family, community, institutional and national levels will continue being improved in order to safeguard lives against the deadly coronavirus,” he added.

[Read 59 times, 59 reads today]
Previous articleOne Death of COVID-19 case recorded in Zambia, three new cases detected
Next articleZACCI proposes buy, sell local during lockdowns

1 COMMENT

  1. Meanwhile our friends in opposition continue being critical and cannot acknowledge such a positive step. We will continue our fight with or without your help. We now hear hh has donated some assorted goods and in upnd style he has had professional photographers take pictures of him. We thought it was about the people he was helping and not him but when you look at the pictures all you see are him. Zambian can see through such. It explains why he has lost elections 4 times.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

2020 Labour Day gatherings cancelled

The government has announced the cancellation of gatherings for Labour Day events at national, provincial and district levels. Minister of...
Read more
General News

Let’s support Lungu in fighting COVID-19-Lusambo

Chief Editor - 1
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has called on Zambians to continue rallying behind President Edgar Lungu as the country intensifies its battle against the...
Read more
Columns

WHO concerned about Africa as COVID-19 cases accelerate across the continent

Chief Editor - 1
With more than 6000 COVID-19 cases reported in Africa, the virus is threatening fragile health systems on the continent. Infections are increasingly spreading not...
Read more
Rural News

Barotse Royal Establishment appeals to people in Western Province to adhere to the preventive measures outlined against COVID-19

Chief Editor - 1
The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has appealed to the people in Western Province to be deliberate and adhere to the preventive measures outlined...
Read more
Headlines

ZACCI proposes buy, sell local during lockdowns

Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) has advised government to consider supporting import substitution measures by giving markets the priority to buy...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

One Death of COVID-19 case recorded in Zambia, three new cases detected

Headlines Chief Editor - 26
Zambia has recorded its first death from the Coronavirus, with 3 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the number to 39. Speaking during...
Read more

ZRA Tax Compliance Visits to Media Houses Worries Stakeholders

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
The decision by the Zambia Revenue Authority to commence Tax Compliance visits at media houses has worried some stakeholders. On Monday, ZRA through its Acting...
Read more

Zambia is better off immediately defaulting on external debt-Sean Tembo

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
Patriots for Economic progress Leader Sean Tembo says Zambia is better off immediately defaulting on external debt in order to preserve some capacity for...
Read more

No New COVID-19 Case Reported in the last 24 hours in Zambia-Health Minister

Headlines Chief Editor - 27
Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed that Zambia has not recorded a new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours. During the twelfth COVID-19...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 59 times, 59 reads today]