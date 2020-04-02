Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic says it is not a down-grade to accept the Zambia job with less money after coming from two high profile club stints.

Micho was appointed Chipolopolo coach in February after a six month stint at five-time African champions Zamalek of Egypt following a second stint in South Africa as Orlando Pirates coach.

But Micho said he is on a mission to redeem his 2018 World Cup qualifiers disappointment wihen Uganda finished second in Group E behind Egypt beat them to the ticket to Russia on 9 and 13 ppoints while Ghana were third on 8 points.

“That wound is still hurting inside me and Zambia is the place where I believe I can heal that wound of taking the team to the World Cup,” Micho told ZNBC’s Dressing Room Show.

“Believe me, money will come one day but there is something in life that money can’t buy.

“It is working with talented players who have enormous amount of space to develop and room to improve.

“That happiness inside us football people is something that one cannot really explain with words.”

Zambia have been draw in Group B for the Qatar qualifiers against Equatorial Guinea , Mauritania and five-time FIFA World Cup finalists Tunisia.

