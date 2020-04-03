9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 3, 2020
Chipolopolo Striker Chabula Calm Despite Foreign Interest

Zambia and Nkwazi striker Emmanuel Chabula says he is not rushing into making a move abroad.

Chabula has been linked with a move to a number of clubs among them French side AS Saint-Etienne.

Media reports this week suggested that St Etienne wants to take Chabula to Europe before the delayed African Nations Championship (CHAN) is played.

‘I won’t say much on the issue of being linked to clubs outside the country. I will leave it to my manager and agent to handle those issues,’ Chabula said.

He emerged Chipolopolo top scorer in 2019 with six goals.

‘I am not in a hurry to move, I want to be more patient and at last make a good move. If there will be anything in those lines I will let you know,’ he said.

The former Kitwe United was instrumental in propelling Zambia to the 2020 CHAN qualification.

And Chabula says he is striving to maintain his fitness following the halting of both the league and club training due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘I am training alone just to keep fit. I am doing jogging and some abdominal excises just to keep myself in shape. This is a very difficulty period for us footballers,’ he said.

