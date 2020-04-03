The PF government has finally admitted that land on which Kamwala Remand Prison and Lusaka Central Prison commonly known as Chimbokaila has been sold.
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo disclosed that the two parcels of land have been sold to private investors in a Public Private Partnership deal.
Mr Kampyongo further revealed that one of the partners, Mukuyu Ventures who have bought the land on which the Kamwala Remand Prison sits has already started constructing a new and modern correctional facility in Mwembeshi where the inmates will be transferred.
Mukuyu Ventures, which is a subsidiary company of Green Capital Holdings, a company based in Nairobi, Kenya which is building Africa’s tallest building in Nairobi.
The Home Affairs Minister was speaking Friday morning when he featured on Hot FM’s Red Hot Breakfast Show.
“I am not sure the name of the other investor. You can check with the PPP Unit for details but I know they have taken up the construction of a second facility, it is also within Mwembeshi,” Mr Kampyongo said.
But a source within the Ministry of Home Affairs have disclosed that the second investor is known as Saltech Enterprises.
The developers have earmarked to construct financial and commercial complex at both locations.
Mr Kampyongo said the new correctional facilities will include a school, enough space for outdoor activities and a bigger health facility to provide medical care.
This is scary….PF bandits are destroying Zambia….selling the country to Coronavirus manufacturers…shame on Lungu and he needs to be out of office
When fake news turns into fate news.
When will the bad news stop coming?
Thanks for the clarity. What was the reason why at first this was considered as fake news? Question I have: Was there an open bid for the land or was it done under private treaty? For sure, building a modern correction facility was long over due. But the process of sale needed to be transparent, assuming it was not advertised. Can we have more information please from the Minister? Or maybe I can write to the PPP Unit for more information? I am just a concerned citizen who believes in the rule of law.
We just have to stand as one and make sure that these are removed from office. Enough is enough. A few individuals can not cause so much suffering due to their selfishness.
A lot of problems are as a result of a few people, the best is we stand as one and have them removed in 2021.
Bloody hell. Kenya politics and business is like flies on human feaces. A recent investigation revealed that 80% of Kenya Airways planes are owned by politicians and civil servants who are leasing these planes to KQ. How in this world can a civil servant own a commercial jet? This is where PF is leading our country into the gutter of quagmire with Kenya corruption. There is already stories of govt insurance being offered to Kenyan private insurers over state owned ZISC. What a tragedy!
So the opposition leaders were right after all?