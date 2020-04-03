9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 3, 2020
type here...
General News

Government admits selling Kamwala Remand and Lusaka Central Prisons

By Chief Editor
36 views
7
General News Government admits selling Kamwala Remand and Lusaka Central Prisons
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The PF government has finally admitted that land on which Kamwala Remand Prison and Lusaka Central Prison commonly known as Chimbokaila has been sold.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo disclosed that the two parcels of land have been sold to private investors in a Public Private Partnership deal.

Mr Kampyongo further revealed that one of the partners, Mukuyu Ventures who have bought the land on which the Kamwala Remand Prison sits has already started constructing a new and modern correctional facility in Mwembeshi where the inmates will be transferred.

Mukuyu Ventures, which is a subsidiary company of Green Capital Holdings, a company based in Nairobi, Kenya which is building Africa’s tallest building in Nairobi.

The Home Affairs Minister was speaking Friday morning when he featured on Hot FM’s Red Hot Breakfast Show.

“I am not sure the name of the other investor. You can check with the PPP Unit for details but I know they have taken up the construction of a second facility, it is also within Mwembeshi,” Mr Kampyongo said.

But a source within the Ministry of Home Affairs have disclosed that the second investor is known as Saltech Enterprises.

The developers have earmarked to construct financial and commercial complex at both locations.

Mr Kampyongo said the new correctional facilities will include a school, enough space for outdoor activities and a bigger health facility to provide medical care.

[Read 250 times, 250 reads today]
Previous articleChipata sex workers urge Government to contain COVID-19 soon, it has affected their business

7 COMMENTS

  1. This is scary….PF bandits are destroying Zambia….selling the country to Coronavirus manufacturers…shame on Lungu and he needs to be out of office

  3. Thanks for the clarity. What was the reason why at first this was considered as fake news? Question I have: Was there an open bid for the land or was it done under private treaty? For sure, building a modern correction facility was long over due. But the process of sale needed to be transparent, assuming it was not advertised. Can we have more information please from the Minister? Or maybe I can write to the PPP Unit for more information? I am just a concerned citizen who believes in the rule of law.

  4. We just have to stand as one and make sure that these are removed from office. Enough is enough. A few individuals can not cause so much suffering due to their selfishness.

    A lot of problems are as a result of a few people, the best is we stand as one and have them removed in 2021.

  5. Bloody hell. Kenya politics and business is like flies on human feaces. A recent investigation revealed that 80% of Kenya Airways planes are owned by politicians and civil servants who are leasing these planes to KQ. How in this world can a civil servant own a commercial jet? This is where PF is leading our country into the gutter of quagmire with Kenya corruption. There is already stories of govt insurance being offered to Kenyan private insurers over state owned ZISC. What a tragedy!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 7

Government admits selling Kamwala Remand and Lusaka Central Prisons

The PF government has finally admitted that land on which Kamwala Remand Prison and Lusaka Central Prison commonly known...
Read more
General News

Chipata sex workers urge Government to contain COVID-19 soon, it has affected their business

Chief Editor - 2
Chipata Mayor Sinoya Mwale has warned sex workers in the area to stop parading themselves on the streets in the wake of the...
Read more
Headlines

Finance Minister was quarantined and his COVID-19 Test Result was Negative-Dr Chilufya

Chief Editor - 0
Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed that the Minister of Finance Dr. Bwalya Ngandu was under quarantine but has tested negative to COVID-19. Minister...
Read more
Feature Sports

Chipolopolo Striker Chabula Calm Despite Foreign Interest

sports - 0
Zambia and Nkwazi striker Emmanuel Chabula says he is not rushing into making a move abroad. Chabula has been linked with a move to a...
Read more
Feature Sports

Copperbelt FAZ Elections Losing Candidate Laments “Camp Campaigns”

sports - 0
Kitwe football administrator Sydney Chalawila has warned that the tendency by some candidates to campaign in groups ahead of the delayed FAZ elections was...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chipata sex workers urge Government to contain COVID-19 soon, it has affected their business

General News Chief Editor - 2
Chipata Mayor Sinoya Mwale has warned sex workers in the area to stop parading themselves on the streets in the wake of the...
Read more

French doctors suggest covid-19 vaccine should first be tested on Africans

General News editor - 26
Some Africans on social media have expressed their dissatisfaction on a viral video suggesting that Africa should be the first place where coronavirus treatments...
Read more

Luanshya Cricket Club faces demolition as Chinese Mine starts constructing open pit mine at Luanshya Sports Club

General News Chief Editor - 16
The information has emerged that the Chinese investor in Luanshya operating Luanshya Mines has started digging up for Copper at Roan Sports Club. The Sports...
Read more

Mealie Meal Smuggling Syndicate unearthed on the Copperbelt

General News Chief Editor - 20
COPPERBELT Minister Japhen Mwakalombe, Zambia Police and the Ndola City Council (NCC) have unearthed a scam in which some unscrupulous people have been working...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 250 times, 250 reads today]