Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema on Thursday’s flagged off the distribution of hygiene products in a bid to help in the fight and prevention of Covid-19 pandemic.

The donation included hand sanitizers, face masks and hygiene soaps.

Mr Hichilema said Coronavirus is real and should be taken seriously.

He said that it is sad that Zambia has recorded its first Coronavirus death.

“We have lost one of our own. Our thoughts and prayers go to the family of the deceased. This is not time to point fingers at each other; it is time to come together in unity and fight Covid-19,” Mr Hichilema said.

“Our contribution today was the first among the many to be conducted across the country in the near future.”

“We commend the willingness among members of society in adhering to strict hygiene practices but unfortunately most of our people are impeded by the limitations in resources, hence our decision to contribute especially to needy and vulnerable communities.”

He added, “We need to adhere to strict health guidelines as provided by health authorities. It’s a serious matter that requires concerted efforts and we call upon the corporate world and ordinary individuals to make their contributions towards this fight which cannot be left to the government or to any one individual or group of individuals only.”

“This is our personal contribution of hand sanitizers, face masks and hygiene soaps and we expect everyone of us to help in one way or another. The levels of commitment among our citizens is commendable but limitations in resources is hampering the realisation of the campaign,” he said.

“The world today is bleeding and calls for everyone’s efforts.”

