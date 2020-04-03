Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has rubbished media reports claiming he was one of the Ministers that have been quarantined after returning from Namibia where he went to attend the inauguration of that Country’s President.
Mr Kampyongo said he has never been quarantined as he was cleared COVID-19 negative by the Ministry of Health and other Doctors.
Speaking on the Breakfast show on Hot FM this morning, Mr Kampyongo has also apologized to the people that have been inconvenienced by the screaming headlines that he was quarantined.
Mr Kampyongo said he received a lot of calls from government officials, relatives and Cooperating Partners inquiring where he tested positive for the pandemic.
He particularly apologized to the European Union Delegation in Zambia, the people he said he met before the news came out that he was quarantined.
Mr Kampyongo has since urged the media to be responsive in their reporting saying they have the power to either build or destroy the nation.
He said he and others that travelled to Namibia did not interact with others in the holding rooms and did not use a passenger plane where they could not have contracted the pandemic.
Mr Kampyongo said Namibia was not a risk country and they were cleared by the Ministry of health to travel before the trip.
He however noted that the decision by President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana to go into isolation for 14 days contributed to the speculation in Zambia.
On the same show, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya was called and confirmed that Mr Kampyongo tested negative for the pandemic.
On 1st April 2020, it was reported that Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Chalwe Lombe were in quarantine after they attended the Inauguration of the Namibian President.
You were very careless Bwana, after Namibia, you should have stayed away like the President od Botswana did, but anyway this is Zambia where a dimwit rom Katondo streat can be Minister of Home affairs!
Chilufya is equally irresponsible, COVID 19 has an incubation period of up to 14hrs. How could they have tested and cleared Kampyongo 24hrs after ge returned from Zambia? Lies have short legs. They a re shorter than Kampyongo
In Zambia everything is taken as a joke….very dull Ministers and whats wrong with testing positive to coronavirus…dont give it the same HIV stigma please….dull Minister Kampyongo
@Obatala get your facts right…it has an incubation period of 14 days not 14 hours….thats why you need 14 days isolation if come in contact with someone with coronavirus or if you travel from coronavirus hotspots
If you were never quarantined after returning from Namibia then you’re at risk of spreading the covid-19, Namibia is red zone, why don’t you take a leaf from Botswana’s president, I’m sure you went to Namibia for the inauguration of Namibian president which he did too. The Botswana president was cleared of covid-19 but still he went for self quarantine for 14 days. Being tested negative doesn’t mean you are not at risk. From the expert point of view, they say it takes 4 to 7 days for the symptoms to occur but you decided to mix with your colleagues after returning from a red zone. You may have risked your colleagues and if not the president as well. No manners and self discipline! What type of human beings are these dwarfs!?
Zambian minds seem to work very weirdly. Why is it considered a shame to be ill in this country mwe bantu? This is why there are very serious crimes going on because too much in this country is shrouded in petty mystery. The shame is always big when they lose grip on their little mysteries. Tizamuonelani munkwala umene mukumwa amambala.
The covid19 pregnancy takes 14 days including weekends and holidays take a chill minister