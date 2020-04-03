The information has emerged that the Chinese investor in Luanshya operating Luanshya Mines has started digging up for Copper at Roan Sports Club.

The Sports Club consists of Rugby, Cricket, Swimming, Tennis and Squash including Basketball and football facilities.

Investigations have revealed that the Roan Cricket Club will be the first to go as it sits right within the licence area given to the Chinese investor.

Luanshya Copper Mines Public Relations Manager Sydney Chileya confirmed that the company has the right to mine in the area because the mining licence covers that area.

Mr Chileya said the the initial earth works of course will affect the boundary of the cricket club and tennis club but these clubs will remain intact.

“When a company is given a license by the ministry of Mines,they have a right to mine within the license area, it is law. The ore body being mined there ends at the boundary of the cricket and tennis club.

Roan Member of Parliament Joseph Chishala also confirmed that the construction of an open pit mine will go ahead but that Roan Sports Field will be preserved.

But aspiring MP for Roan Eleni Grigoraki has condemned the action of the mine company.

“ LCM are wantonly and callously demolishing our ZCCM Sports Amenities. Yesterday I physically visited the site in question, and indeed the reports are very true that earth-works have been done at the Cricket Club.

She added, “The Cricket Club Information building has already been razed-down and so is the Basketball Court.”

“I then called the Minister of Mines, who expressed great dissapointment with this destructive behaviour, and he assured me that he would be calling CLM, the China Mine to try to resolve things.”

“But what surprises me even more is the fact Luanshya Municipality, and the District Administration, actually had the full knowledge of this, but they elected not report the matter to their designated Superiors, at Lusaka

