Sports

Chembo: Mighty Will Not Give Up Relegation Battle

By sports
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Mighty Mufulira Wanderers coach Tenant Chembo insists they can defy the odds and beat relegation despite being on ‘life support’ in their battle for survival.

Zambia’s second most successful club is rock bottom of the FAZ Super Division log and facing the prospect of a fourth top-flight relegation in the clubs history.

“We are hanging in there, we are on drip but hopes are there and there is life in the team,” Chembo told Sun FM’s Sports with the Boys show in Ndola on Saturday.

“We will dig deep knowing where we are because our main objective really is surviving relegation that is what we are praying for.

“But we will dig deep until the last drop.”

Chembo has been in charge at Mighty in their last seven games in which he has collected one win and three draws.

The highlight came in their last match before the league was halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic on March 7 when they beat seventh placed and early 2019/2020season top three side Red Arrows 3-0 away in Lusaka.

With nine games left to play, Mighty are second from bottom at number 17 with14 points from25 games played and are eleven points behind Buildcon who occupy the top of the bottom four relegation zone and are tied on 25 points with Kansanshi Dynamos who are just above them at number 14.

