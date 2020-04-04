9.5 C
By Chief Editor
The Luanshya Municipal Council says it wants a win-win outcome from any development taking place in the district.

Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda says any investment done in the district should not be at the expense of the community.

This follows reports that Luanshya Mines has started digging up for Copper near Roan Sports Club.

The Sports Club consists of Rugby, Cricket, Swimming, Tennis and Squash including Basketball and football facilities.

“Whatever investment, it should not be at the expense of the community members and the environment. We want a win-win outcome from any development taking place in the district,” said Mr. Chanda.

He also advised regulatory bodies to be open and engaging whenever dealing with any issues in his district.

Mr. Chanda said regulatory authorities like ZEMA should not be coming in the district without informing the local authority or the district administration because they represent the people.

“So before any approvals are done the locals must know.”

“Let me warn these regulatory bodies that they need to be informing the council. They can’t just come in the district do whatever they want and go without informing the council. The council has a mayor as a representative of the people. We also have the MPs and the office of the District Commissioner, so whoever wants to come and do their assessment studies, they should inform the leadership who have the master plan for the district,” said Mr. Chanda.

He demanded that the Council be given the documentation and establishment of the process at hand before any operations could go on.

“It is not right to just drive in and do whatever they want to do. That is why we have leadership that also wants to report back to the people. We have engaged the Ministry of Mines over this matter and also the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development because of the sports facilities at hand” Mr. Chanda said.

Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda with officials from the Council visiting the site where Luanshya Mine has started constructing a new open pit mine near Roan Sports Field.
Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda with officials from the Council visiting the site where Luanshya Mine has started constructing a new open pit mine near Roan Sports Field.

Luanshya Copper Mines Public Relations Manager Sydney Chileya confirmed that the company has the right to mine in the area because the mining licence covers that area.

Mr. Chileya said the the initial earth works of course will not affect the Sport complex but just the boundary of the cricket club and tennis club and other clubs will remain intact.

“When a company is given a license by the ministry of Mines, they have a right to mine within the license area, and in accordance with the law and for this reason we will comply with the law. The ore body which was going to be mined there ends at the boundary of the cricket and tennis club and there was no way the mine could go beyond that,” he said

Meanwhile, sources within have revealed that what has prompted LCM to move on site is the new investor that is claiming of acquiring a mining licences over the same land.

However, Mr. Chanda who was accompanied by some Directors from the Council when he visited the site is concerned with what will happen to the youths and the community surrounding the area.

“The youths and other community members have for many years being working from the same area and we want to see how they will be taken care of.”

Mr Chanda said that the Council has enjoyed a good working relationship with the Mine and it would be good that a win win situation is reached to benefit the community and the investor.

Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda with officials from the Council visiting the site where Luanshya Mine has started constructing a new open pit mine near Roan Sports Field.
Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda with officials from the Council visiting the site where Luanshya Mine has started constructing a new open pit mine near Roan Sports Field.

Previous articleGovernment admits selling Kamwala Remand and Lusaka Central Prisons

