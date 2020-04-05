9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, April 5, 2020
type here...
General News

Pray from Home during the celebrations of Palm Sunday, Sumaili tells the public

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
General News Pray from Home during the celebrations of Palm Sunday, Sumaili tells the...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili has reiterated government’s call for the public to continue praying from home to avoid crowding churches.

Reverend Sumaili has urged Christians to pray from home today during the celebrations of Palm Sunday.

She has appealed to the church and its members to continue praying for the nation especially during this difficult time of the COVID-19.

The Minister has also thanked the Church Mother Bodies for their continued cooperation with Government in the fight against the COVID-19.

Speaking to ZNBC news, Reverend Sumaili also hailed the Catholic Church for coming up with an initiative where its members will place the Palm branches on their doors as a symbol of Palm Sunday celebration.

She said although the day will be celebrated from homes, placing palm branches on doors will keep the meaning for Palm Sunday.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleMeasures taken to curb the spread the COVID-19 are very crippling to the poor-

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Pray from Home during the celebrations of Palm Sunday, Sumaili tells the public

Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili has reiterated government’s call for the public to continue praying from home to avoid...
Read more
Columns

Measures taken to curb the spread the COVID-19 are very crippling to the poor-

Chief Editor - 1
By Fred M'membe The coronavirus outbreak has put a spotlight on economic inequalities in our country and a fragile social safety net that leaves many...
Read more
General News

RB urges Zambians to listen to all the advice being provided and follow all guidelines to deal with COVID-19

Chief Editor - 0
Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda has implored Zambians to listen to all the advice being provided and follow all guidelines set by the authorities...
Read more
Headlines

CEC confirms deal with ZESCO is dead

Chief Editor - 1
The Copperbelt Energy Corporation says negotiations for a new bulk supply agreement with ZESCO failed because of some new proposed terms that the government...
Read more
Feature Sports

Chembo: Mighty Will Not Give Up Relegation Battle

sports - 1
Mighty Mufulira Wanderers coach Tenant Chembo insists they can defy the odds and beat relegation ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

RB urges Zambians to listen to all the advice being provided and follow all guidelines to deal with COVID-19

General News Chief Editor - 0
Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda has implored Zambians to listen to all the advice being provided and follow all guidelines set by the authorities...
Read more

Zambian Roads Safety Group plans Distribute to 2 million face masks to bus stations and markets

General News Chief Editor - 15
The Zambian Roads and Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) has plans of distributing 2 million (2,000,000) home-made masks over a period of 5 months to...
Read more

Government admits selling Kamwala Remand and Lusaka Central Prisons

General News Chief Editor - 60
The PF government has finally admitted that land on which Kamwala Remand Prison and Lusaka Central Prison commonly known as Chimbokaila has been sold. Home...
Read more

Chipata sex workers urge Government to contain COVID-19 soon, it has affected their business

General News Chief Editor - 16
Chipata Mayor Sinoya Mwale has warned sex workers in the area to stop parading themselves on the streets in the wake of the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]