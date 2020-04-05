9.5 C
Today’s Message: Why Bless Those Who Hurt You?

Today’s Scripture

“…Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you.”
(Luke 6:27–28, NIV)

Why Bless Those Who Hurt You?

It’s easy to be good to people who are good to us. But what about when someone does something deliberately to hurt you? It’s easy to get bitter, hold a grudge, talk bad about them, and think about how you can get even with them.

Why would Jesus say that we should bless and do good to those who hurt us when they don’t deserve it? Because you’re not blessing them for their sake, but for your sake. The mercy and kindness you show others is the mercy God’s going to show you. If you’re bitter and angry, you’ll get stuck. Life is too short to go through it with bitterness poisoning your life. If you’ll let go of the hurt they inflicted and live out of a place of forgiveness, out of a place of wholeness, you’ll not only feel better, but that’s what allows the Creator of the universe to go to work and take you higher.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for all the mercy and forgiveness and protection You have shown me when I’ve done wrong. Help me to do good and bless those who have done me wrong. I am leaving them in Your hands and believing that You are taking me to new levels. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

