9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, April 5, 2020
type here...
General News

RB urges Zambians to listen to all the advice being provided and follow all guidelines to deal with COVID-19

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
General News RB urges Zambians to listen to all the advice being provided and...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda has implored Zambians to listen to all the advice being provided and follow all guidelines set by the authorities at all levels in order to control Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement to the media, the former head of state said that working together, the country can manage to kick this Coronavirus out of Zambia.

“Mankind is faced with very hard times fighting this invisible enemy called COIVID 19. It has ravaged the entire world leaving many families without their loved ones and many more who have been taken ill. This deadly enemy is now in our motherland Zambia. I am made to understand that although many get infected by this virus, the majority will recover. Let us find solace in that fact,” he said.

“Our President, His Excellency, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the Government working through the ministry of health, has taken up this challenge and sounded the battle cry where each and every Zambian will be needed to fight this war. We have been educated on how to look after ourselves time and time again by our President and the Ministry of health.
The question is; are we all as Zambians citizens and residents doing what is needed to protect ourselves and stop this deadly virus from coming into ours homes?”

He emphasized the need to observe social distancing.

SOCIAL DISTANCING- this means we have to keep each other at a minimum distance of 1 meter away. I am appealing to you my fellow citizens to listen to this advice. At this point I would like to appeal to all public passenger bus operators to strictly adhere to this advice by drastically reducing numbers in the minibuses as prescribed by the authorities,” he said.

“HAND WASHING- We have all been told and taught how to wash our hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds. I note that within many places in Lusaka hand washing facilities are now provided. May I insist that you my fellow citizens use these facilities and wash your hands appropriately for a minimum of 20 seconds. For those that can afford or find hand sanitizers please use them, BUT nothing beats washing your hands appropriately.”

On wearing masks, the Fourth Republican President encouraged Zambians that wearing of masks at work and in public does help with spread of the virus.

He emphasized that people should wear masks appropriately.

“WORK- we have again be advised that those that can work from home please do that and stay away from work. To the employers this is the time to use innovative ways of getting work done. To the employees that does not mean we become lazy. The economy depends on all of us doing our bit. Work hard from home and get the deadlines met and get your tasks done,” he guided.

SCHOOLS- Our President made sure that all of the young people are protected by closing schools. I applaud His Excellency the President for this bold move. Our little ones are the future of this country. We MUST protect them. I ask the school systems also to be innovative and use the internet platforms to send out work and lectures for our children at home. We cannot afford to miss one day to educate the future of this country. I urge the parents to provide time for the children.”

He since commended front line staff for waging battle against COVID 19.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleCEC confirms deal with ZESCO is dead

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

RB urges Zambians to listen to all the advice being provided and follow all guidelines to deal with COVID-19

Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda has implored Zambians to listen to all the advice being provided and follow all...
Read more
Headlines

CEC confirms deal with ZESCO is dead

Chief Editor - 0
The Copperbelt Energy Corporation says negotiations for a new bulk supply agreement with ZESCO failed because of some new proposed terms that the government...
Read more
Feature Sports

Chembo: Mighty Will Not Give Up Relegation Battle

sports - 1
Mighty Mufulira Wanderers coach Tenant Chembo insists they can defy the odds and beat relegation ...
Read more
Headlines

No new COVID-19 cases for a consecutive second day in Zambia, First Two Patients Discharged

Chief Editor - 33
Zambia has not recorded any new COVID-19 case in the last 48 hours, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed and added that the...
Read more
Headlines

DEC nabs four over cannabis, three of which are professed cadres of a named political party

Chief Editor - 11
The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested four people including three professed cadres of a named political party and one Lusaka based business woman in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambian Roads Safety Group plans Distribute to 2 million face masks to bus stations and markets

General News Chief Editor - 15
The Zambian Roads and Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) has plans of distributing 2 million (2,000,000) home-made masks over a period of 5 months to...
Read more

Government admits selling Kamwala Remand and Lusaka Central Prisons

General News Chief Editor - 60
The PF government has finally admitted that land on which Kamwala Remand Prison and Lusaka Central Prison commonly known as Chimbokaila has been sold. Home...
Read more

Chipata sex workers urge Government to contain COVID-19 soon, it has affected their business

General News Chief Editor - 16
Chipata Mayor Sinoya Mwale has warned sex workers in the area to stop parading themselves on the streets in the wake of the...
Read more

French doctors suggest covid-19 vaccine should first be tested on Africans

General News editor - 58
Some Africans on social media have expressed their dissatisfaction on a viral video suggesting that Africa should be the first place where coronavirus treatments...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]