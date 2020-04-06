The Zambia United Local Authorities Workers Union and the Fire Services Union of Zambia have commended the government for the timely funding of the local government equalization fund.

The allocation amounting to K75 million will fund about 100 out of the 116 local authorities, a move the two Unions say will go a long way in motivating the employees.

They have encouraged Government to continue with the same commitment they have continued to demonstrate in ensuring that local authorities are timely and adequately funded.

In a joint statement issued by Emmanuel Mwinsa, the ZULAW General Secretary and Clement Mulenga, the General Secretary of the Fire Services Union of Zambia, the two Unions expressed confidence that the resolutions collectively made by concerned parties will continue to be respected for the betterment of service delivery by local authorities.

Meanwhile, the two Unions are concerned with revelations by Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa that Lusaka City market generated over K13 million in 2019 and that only K600, 000 was remitted to the Lusaka City Council main bank account.

They have since called on the town clerk to immediately investigate the matter and ensure that culprits involved in the misappropriation of the funds are brought to book and face the full wrath of the law.

