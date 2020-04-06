9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 6, 2020
type here...
Economy

Over 270 jobs slashed as Edgars and Jets close shops in Zambia

By Chief Editor
36 views
3
Economy Over 270 jobs slashed as Edgars and Jets close shops in Zambia
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

South African clothing chains Edgars and Jets have filed for bankruptcy, sending over 270 workers on the streets.

In a notice to employees, EDCON Limited, the owner of Jets and Edgars clothing stores have applied for voluntary liquidation.

They say they are shutting down Jets and Edgars operations in Zambia because the stores have faced unprecedented financial challenges.

They claimed that the business is not making profits in Zambia.

One of the over 270 workers affected said in an interview that the South African bosses have already left the country leaving the workers stranded.

“The company has experienced unprecedented financial difficulties reflected in the poor performance, coupled with the expected massive impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the manufacturing and retail industry, which may likely result in a complete shutdown of EDCON Ltd (in South Africa). We were compelled to critically review our business initiatives, retail footprints and store portfolios,” reads the letter in part.

“Our operations in other territories in Africa could not escape this critical review. In Zambia, the majority of our stores are not profitable in either of our brands (Jet and Edgars) and combined, they recorded a moving annual negative EBIT of R21.3m as at the end of January this 2020.”

The letter also highlighted some factors contributing to the loss as property rentals which were paid in US dollars and South African rands, the requirement to implement computer hardware for the real time monitoring of the sales at a cost of “+R3.5m as well as the cost associated with the supplying of stock to the Zambian operators.

It further stated that the company had considered all possible options in trying to sustain the operation from South Africa without placing EDCON South Africa in more financial hardships.

However, the letter clarified that the company has been unable to secure any significant assistance from the landlords or other key stakeholders in Zambia in that regard.

“It is therefore with regret that we have to inform you that we will apply for a creditor led liquidation in terms of Section 95 (1) of the Corporate Insolvency Act, No, 9 of 2017. The creditor’s meeting will be held on 24 April 2020, where the creditor’s resolution to liquidate the company will be put to the creditors of the company and passed. Meetings will be scheduled with management at which matter of staff welfare will be addressed. PWC have been appointed to manage the process with the assistance of Musa Dudhia and company (attorney).”

[Read 181 times, 181 reads today]
Previous articleZamtel offers Free Calling, Free Data as Part of COVID-19 Relief Package
Next articleMeasures announced by BOZ are disjointed, impractical, vague and merely intended to give a false perception

3 COMMENTS

  2. Sad….either no buying power in Zambia or typical SA way of doing business…go for incentives, then when those are above to expire make the run and come back trading with different name….okay us also, with so many tailors dotted around we have failed to even just make pants for ourselves???

  3. Very unfortunate event. It is expected during this very uncertain time. A lot of business world wide are feeling the pinch of the virus. We will sit down with the top management to ensure our people can get something to at least set them up while looking for next opportunity. Kz. Anyone affected by this, please contact me directly

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Measures announced by BOZ are disjointed, impractical, vague and merely intended to give a false perception

Patriots for Economic Progress President Sean Tembo says he has noted with much consternation the statement that was issued...
Read more
Economy

Over 270 jobs slashed as Edgars and Jets close shops in Zambia

Chief Editor - 3
South African clothing chains Edgars and Jets have filed for bankruptcy, sending over 270 workers on the streets. In a notice to employees, EDCON Limited,...
Read more
Headlines

Zamtel offers Free Calling, Free Data as Part of COVID-19 Relief Package

Chief Editor - 0
Zamtel says it has launched free calling, free messages and free data usage to its customers during the period of the Covid-19 pandemic. All Zamtel...
Read more
Feature Sports

Robin Siame Enjoying Life at GBFC

sports - 0
Green Buffaloes winger Robin Siame is enjoying life at the Zambia Army club. Siame joined Buffaloes from Kitwe United at the start of the 2019/20...
Read more
General News

Lusambo warns Nutricom Food and Beverage Limited for claiming their Ginger Kombucha Energy drink can prevent Corona virus

Chief Editor - 15
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has warned that government will not allow business entities in Zambia to produce misleading adverts that their products can...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Measures announced by BOZ are disjointed, impractical, vague and merely intended to give a false perception

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
Patriots for Economic Progress President Sean Tembo says he has noted with much consternation the statement that was issued by the Bank of Zambia...
Read more

Government releases over K5.6 billion to finance developmental, service delivery programmes

Economy Chief Editor - 7
The National Treasury released last month released a sum of K5.64 billion to finance various developmental and public service delivery programmes in the country. Of...
Read more

BoZ pumps K10 billion in the economy to improve liquidity

Economy Chief Editor - 34
The Bank of Zambia has announced that it has established a Targeted Medium-Term Refinancing Facility with an initial amount of K10 billion to provide...
Read more

Government suspends mining activities at the Roan Basin CNMC-Luanshya copper Mines

Economy Chief Editor - 11
The government has suspended mining activities at the Roan Basin CNMC-Luanshya Copper Mines PLC. Mines Minister Richard Musukwa says this is because the firm...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 181 times, 181 reads today]