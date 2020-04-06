President Edgar Lungu has applauded the Bureau of the Heads of States of the African Union that met on 26th March 2020 and created the Coordinating Committee of the African Union’s Response to COVID-19.

The Committee comprises ten out of fifty-five African member states.

President Lungu says he is also greatly pleased that Zambia has been selected to sit on this Committee and will be represented by Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya.

The President expressed happiness that Zambia’s strategic intervention to curb the COVID-19 pandemic is being recognized.

He said this presents an opportunity for Zambia to share her best practices with other states.

President Lungu said the Coordinating Committee of the African Union’s Response to COVID 19 is part of a holistic strategy to combat the pandemic.

“We recognize other initiatives adopted by Bureau which include the ratification of the joint continental strategy on COVID-19, and the creation of an African Taskforce on the Coronavirus(AFCOR)”, he added.

He said this is to help coordinate AU member states’ preparedness and capabilities to fight the pandemic.

In a facebook posting, President Lungu said Zambia also support the initiative to establish the African Union COVID-19 Fund, aimed at raising funds to fight the pandemic.

