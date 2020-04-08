As president of the Association of Unemployed Youths speaking on behalf of the organization and my fellow youths I urge Mopani Copper Mines to heed not only the governments directive but also the peoples call not to put the mine under Care and Maintenance because in the long run, it’s in the company’s and the peoples best interest.

Conditions prevailing on the ground cannot be tantamount to “Force Majeure” which MCM wants to use as a scapegoat.

MCM should not test the patience of the Zambian people. Durinng hard times like this, when our country is struggling is when they are supposed to show care, support and solidarity. They should not think the meagre Corporate Social Responsibility package they give has ever been enough compared to the billions of dollars they have been getting from these mines.

Laying off 11,000 workers is ridiculous more especially at this time when we are battling the economical effects of the covid19. Having been concerned with affairs of the youths I have noticed that in these instances its the youths who suffer the biggest blow because they are always in majority of the people who get laid off. Such decisions have ripple effects both economically and Socially. Not beating about the bush, they have the ability to foster crime.

I want to caution Mopani Copper Mines PLc not to play games or arm twist the government by using scare tactics. I am not suggesting anything but this is also how their colleagues from KCM started. They should take a big leaf from what happened to their colleagues.

Fellow countrymen and women the time is nigh when we should stand together and fight for the betterment of our country and it’s people. Let’s put our differences aside and fight for the common good.

I stand with the government of the republic of Zambia on this note.

Aluta continia

David Chishimba

AUY President

Youth Advocate

Youth Commander.

