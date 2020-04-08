Hundred of Mopani miners were this morning sent back home after management proceeded to placing the mine on care and maintenance.
Mopani Copper Mines General Manager Colyn Farr met the miners who were in the morning shift and advised them to return home.
Mr Farr then proceeded to issue letters to its employees, sending them on mandatory leave.
The letters issued by Mopani Copper Mines Human Resource department to employees indicated that workers will be paid their basic pay and housing allowances for at least 3 months and are not allowed to take up full time or formal employment elsewhere while leave days will not accrue during the period they will be home.
And Mine Workers Union of Zambia President Joseph Chewe addressed the miners and encouraged them to meet at the Mopani central offices tomorrow morning to pressure management into addressing their concerns.
This was kainde’s way to tackle COVID 19. Lockdown of the country.
Minister of mines Richard Musukwa’s strong feelings and wish aren’t of much help unfortunately. It’s sad day of course because property owners, retailers, taxi drivers, etc will all feel the pinch. It’s high time we drew up a plan to industrialize Zambia because it’s in our own collective interest. We’re not short of expertise. Wht we are short of is political leadership and will to make this happen over a period of time by spending public money smartly and not spending money worse than a drunken sailor.
These miners thought this utterly incompetent govt will come to rescue them with issuing empty threats to their employers…its like a toothless dog back from a distance and not coming forward.
Musukwa we are gathered here where are you? The bull dog Government without teeth.
NATIONALISE.
Guys,
My 16 years working in the mines of Zambia gave me a unique insight into breathing life into these “mature” mines. I’ve successfully handled such projects in South America. Zambia has the skills, if astutely handled, they can work wonders. Those local skills, combined with the current assets and appropriate technology can become a success story.
I’ve written to:
President Lungu
The Vice President
The Minister of Mines
The Minister of Energy and Water Development, and
Hon Lusambo
…..TO NO AVAIL!!!
Sad day, Indeed. Nomba ba minister ba Richard abati shani? Hope he is not a paper tiger
That is PF regime for you, bena Kopala – salapukeni ku ubufi wa Lungu.