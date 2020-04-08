9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
type here...
Economy

Mopani miners sent back home as mine is placed under care and maintenance

By Chief Editor
36 views
8
Economy Mopani miners sent back home as mine is placed under care and...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Hundred of Mopani miners were this morning sent back home after management proceeded to placing the mine on care and maintenance.

Mopani Copper Mines General Manager Colyn Farr met the miners who were in the morning shift and advised them to return home.

Mr Farr then proceeded to issue letters to its employees, sending them on mandatory leave.

The letters issued by Mopani Copper Mines Human Resource department to employees indicated that workers will be paid their basic pay and housing allowances for at least 3 months and are not allowed to take up full time or formal employment elsewhere while leave days will not accrue during the period they will be home.

And Mine Workers Union of Zambia President Joseph Chewe addressed the miners and encouraged them to meet at the Mopani central offices tomorrow morning to pressure management into addressing their concerns.

MUZ President Joseph Chewe addressing Mopani miners in Kitwe
MUZ President Joseph Chewe addressing Mopani miners in Kitwe

Mopani miners waiting to be addressed by union officials
Mopani miners waiting to be addressed by union officials

[Read 467 times, 468 reads today]
Previous articlePresident Lungu thanks Donors to the COVID-19 Fight as Zambia continues to record Zero new cases

8 COMMENTS

  2. Minister of mines Richard Musukwa’s strong feelings and wish aren’t of much help unfortunately. It’s sad day of course because property owners, retailers, taxi drivers, etc will all feel the pinch. It’s high time we drew up a plan to industrialize Zambia because it’s in our own collective interest. We’re not short of expertise. Wht we are short of is political leadership and will to make this happen over a period of time by spending public money smartly and not spending money worse than a drunken sailor.

    1
    1

  3. These miners thought this utterly incompetent govt will come to rescue them with issuing empty threats to their employers…its like a toothless dog back from a distance and not coming forward.

    1
    1

  6. Guys,
    My 16 years working in the mines of Zambia gave me a unique insight into breathing life into these “mature” mines. I’ve successfully handled such projects in South America. Zambia has the skills, if astutely handled, they can work wonders. Those local skills, combined with the current assets and appropriate technology can become a success story.
    I’ve written to:
    President Lungu
    The Vice President
    The Minister of Mines
    The Minister of Energy and Water Development, and
    Hon Lusambo
    …..TO NO AVAIL!!!

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 8

Mopani miners sent back home as mine is placed under care and maintenance

Hundred of Mopani miners were this morning sent back home after management proceeded to placing the mine on care...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu thanks Donors to the COVID-19 Fight as Zambia continues to record Zero new cases

Chief Editor - 5
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has thanked the Church, the different Political Parties as well as the Donor Community, both local and foreign for...
Read more
General News

Zero-tolerance on tobacco consumption particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic gets support

Chief Editor - 5
The Centre for Trade Policy and Development has commended the government particularly the Ministry of Health for its zero-tolerance on tobacco consumption particularly in...
Read more
General News

Government commended for the measures that have been instituted to fight COVID-19

Chief Editor - 4
The Policy Monitoring and Research Center has commended Government for the concerted efforts and measures that have been instituted this far to fight COVID-19....
Read more
Columns

Mopani copper mines should heed the governments directive and peoples call not to put the mine under care and maintenance

editor - 8
As president of the Association of Unemployed Youths speaking on behalf of the organization and my fellow youths I urge Mopani Copper Mines to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

COVID-19 Presents More Challenges than Opportunities for Zambia’s Agro-Value Chain-CTPD

Economy Chief Editor - 6
The Center for Trade Policy and Development says there is need for Zambia to put in place robust measures towards supporting and strengthening agriculture...
Read more

Government commended for the timely funding of the local government equalization fund

Economy Chief Editor - 5
The Zambia United Local Authorities Workers Union and the Fire Services Union of Zambia have commended the government for the timely funding of the...
Read more

Measures announced by BOZ are disjointed, impractical, vague and merely intended to give a false perception

Economy Chief Editor - 16
Patriots for Economic Progress President Sean Tembo says he has noted with much consternation the statement that was issued by the Bank of Zambia...
Read more

Over 270 jobs slashed as Edgars and Jets close shops in Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 21
South African clothing chains Edgars and Jets have filed for bankruptcy, sending over 270 workers on the streets. In a notice to employees, EDCON Limited,...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 467 times, 468 reads today]