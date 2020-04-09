The Zambia Union of Broadcasters and other Information disseminators ZUBID is concerned with the continued delays to pay salaries for ZNBC Workers.

ZUBID Secretary General Andrew Mpandamwike says efforts to engage management on the timely payment of salaries for ZNBC workers have reached a deadlock.

Mr Mpandamwike said what is worrying is that this trend of late payment of salaries has continued for a long time with no efforts from management to stop it.

Mr Mpandamwike said ZNBC workers have not been paid their March salaries and are now wondering when the April salary will be paid which is due in the next few days.

He said ZNBC workers are dedicated to duty and continue working under very difficult conditions and yet, management seems to NOT appreciate this.

Mr Mpandamwike said despite, their critical role we are playing in the disseminating information on the dangers of the Covid 19, ZNBC workforce feels demotivated by management inertia to pay salaries.

He said Management has also stopped paying for medical allowance, a clear abrogation of the collective agreement.

Mr Mpandamwike said in view of the hardships that the ZNBC staff is going through, We give ZNBC management a 24 hour ultimatum to pay our March salaries.

He said failure to pay the March salary by tomorrow April 09, 2020 will result in workers withdrawing labour

Mr Mpandamwike has since appealed to government through the Minister of information and Broadcasting Services to take keen interest in helping resolve the financial challenges ZNBC is facing.

[Read 12 times, 12 reads today]