Thursday, April 9, 2020
Ex Zambia Junior International Herman Chilupe Dies

By sports
1
Former Junior international and Forest Rangers midfielder Herman Chilupe has died.

Chilupe, 35, died in Ndola on Monday after an illness and was buried on Tuesday at Mitengo Cemetery.

At the time of his death, Chilupe was player-coach at FAZ Copperbelt side Neelkanth FC.

“Herman Chilupe was a childhood friend; we started football together and grew up together in Mufulira,” his friend Brian Chilando said in a tribute.

Chilupe played for Butondo Western Tigers, defunct Zamtel FC and Indeni.

“I was ahead of him in football but we related well. He was like a brother to me. The young man was good and humble,” Chilando, the former Nchanga Rangers and Green Buffaloes striker, said.

Chilupe’s peers were Jackson Mwanza, John Musukwa, Davy Kaumbwa and Jonas Sakuwaha among others.

Chilupe in 2013 scored four goals in one match when Indeni thumped Mufulira Blackpool in a FAZ Division One North encounter.

He represented Zambia at under-17 and national schools level.

  1. MHSRIP. Why is it such a secretive stance to reveal cause of death? It is only fashionable when it is an accident, stroke, or heart attack. Ivi vinangu awe shuwa. My sincere condolences to the Chilupe family on their loss.

