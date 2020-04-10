The Zambian Consulate in Guangzhou has described as unfortunate social media reports alleging racial discrimination and victimisation against people of colour in that part of China on the pretext that they were spreading the Corona virus.

Consul General His Excellency Mr. Daniel Chisenga has said no such cases have been recorded involving Zambian nationals.

Mr. Chisenga noted that his office was inundated with calls from some Zambian parents whose children are studying in that region of China.

He said the Consulate was in constant touch with Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office of the Guangzhou Municipality People’s Government Director General Mr. Liu Baochun who described reports of racial discrimination as a misrepresentation of facts.

Mr. Chisenga said the Office of the Director General had clarified that flights by a named airline carrying passengers from Africa had been temporarily suspended due to increasing imported cases of COVID 19 that were traced to the airline.

Mr. Chisenga said the Consulate had not recorded any cases involving Zambians of forced testing for Corona virus but that those wishing to voluntarily do so would be allowed.

He has since assured parents in Zambia and Zambians in Guangzhou of their safety and well-being and that the Consulate will remain in constant communication with the Chinese authorities.

Mr. Chisenga further disclosed that he was also assured during the meeting with Mr. Baochun of protection of the African community from the further spread of the disease.

