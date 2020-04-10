Zambia has recorded a second COVID-19 death, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has confirmed.

Speaking during the latest COVID-19 update, Dr. Chilufya said the investigations have revealed that the deceased man was staying alone in Kafue district and was in ICU for three days.

“The deceased is a 58-year-old known hypertensive man from Kafue who was recently treated at Kafue District Hospital for a chest infection. Upon subsequent deterioration of his condition, he was transferred and admitted to the University Teaching Hospital Intensive Care Unit for further management and investigation. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, there was a high index of suspicion by the health team, who decided to investigate the patient for COVID-19. Samples were collected for testing. The health team provided specialist care including placing him under ventilation on a life support machine until he passed away on 8th April 2020″ he said.

He said they have instituted comprehensive investigations into the matter which includes contact tracing and testing of all health facility personnel who were in contact with him at Kafue District Hospital and UTH.

He said the cumulative figure now stands at 40 with one discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 25.

Dr. Chilufya further said 13 cases now remain active with all of them stable except one which is critical.

“Let’s raise the index of suspicions in order to enhance surveillance and be able to detect and isolate them in order to avoid human to human transmission,” Dr. Chilufya said.

He reiterated the need to follow the directives that President Edgar Lungu’s issued yesterday when he announced another 2 weeks extension of Coronavirus preventive measures.

And Dr. Chilufya also thanked various stakeholders with their corporate social responsibility and encouraged all others to emulate the good gestures in order to collectively fight the pandemic.

