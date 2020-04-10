Zambia has recorded a second COVID-19 death, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has confirmed.
Speaking during the latest COVID-19 update, Dr. Chilufya said the investigations have revealed that the deceased man was staying alone in Kafue district and was in ICU for three days.
“The deceased is a 58-year-old known hypertensive man from Kafue who was recently treated at Kafue District Hospital for a chest infection. Upon subsequent deterioration of his condition, he was transferred and admitted to the University Teaching Hospital Intensive Care Unit for further management and investigation. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, there was a high index of suspicion by the health team, who decided to investigate the patient for COVID-19. Samples were collected for testing. The health team provided specialist care including placing him under ventilation on a life support machine until he passed away on 8th April 2020″ he said.
He said they have instituted comprehensive investigations into the matter which includes contact tracing and testing of all health facility personnel who were in contact with him at Kafue District Hospital and UTH.
He said the cumulative figure now stands at 40 with one discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 25.
Dr. Chilufya further said 13 cases now remain active with all of them stable except one which is critical.
“Let’s raise the index of suspicions in order to enhance surveillance and be able to detect and isolate them in order to avoid human to human transmission,” Dr. Chilufya said.
He reiterated the need to follow the directives that President Edgar Lungu’s issued yesterday when he announced another 2 weeks extension of Coronavirus preventive measures.
And Dr. Chilufya also thanked various stakeholders with their corporate social responsibility and encouraged all others to emulate the good gestures in order to collectively fight the pandemic.
This definitely not good news because it’s not known how the patient got COVID-19. Further, even the people that attended to him at Kafue didn’t know he had it. COVID-19 was only discovered later, so in case you think we’re completely on top of things you will shocked. Please don’t take things for granted, take care and obey the rules
This case is proof that we as country need to up our game on testing people for covid.
This second death strange and scary, because this individual was attended by kafue to minus them knowing his status, uth only came to know after further investigations, mmmmmh! When you hear people insisting on people going out to put on masks better take tough protective measures, opposition have been crying for tests and more tests for more people so that we avoid such in future.infact its time to start testing for covid anyone coming to hospital with any ailments.
Sad development indeed. In addition to the observations made above, those who transported the deceased from home to the hospital/clinic in Kafue and from Kafue to UTH should be included on the list of those to be investigated. His fellow patients should be included on the list as well. The people that visited him and those that visited other patients admitted in the same ward with him. The fight against Covid 19 is still on. We have to be proactive now because this disease can spread like wildfire.
Here is the proof..we have been telling you about Chilufya’s useless sampling techniques and preparedness for covid-19. Here is a patient with covid 19 who was unknowingly admitted in a Kafue clinic then transfered to Lusaka further exposing more people …what does that tell you?
When we post comments we dont do so to appease anyone or troll all day …we do so for love of Zambia!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
God help Zambia that we don’t get high infection and death rates like Cameroon ,Burkina Faso and South Africa. This 2nd death is a wake up call so keep your distance and wash hands often.
And some fooooools are there congratulating this thief Chilufya …we need civil servants like a Chief Medical Officer or Chief Doctor heading this not a Politican/ Doctor/ PF Chief Campaign Manager/ PF Treasurer…we need serious people. He is lucky his boss is inept and weak leader.
Why was he staying alone? Did he know his Covid 19 status and was already in self-isolation?
Is he the type of men that like sampling women and so he decided to stay alone so that he could enjoy his freedom to mingle freely? How are we going to know the number of girlfriends that he had and now vectors of the Corona virus? This pandemic is bigger than what we are imagining.