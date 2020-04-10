The Opposition UPND has donated additional beef to the Ministry of Health COVID-19 Committee and to the Zambia Correctional Service for those incarcerated.

Other donated items handed over to the Ministry of Home Affairs today included 100 by 25 kg bags of mealie meal, 20 boxes of soap, 10 thermometers and 20 boxes of hand sanitizers.

UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka handed over the donation to Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo at the Lusaka Central Correctional Facility.

Mr Katuka delivered a message of goodwill to the inmates at the correctional facility from UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema who he said was a part of them a few years ago.

He said the donation marks a special day for the UPND as it is the day Mr Hichilema was arrested after the Mongu road traffic fracas.

Mr Katuka said the donation is one of the many the UPND will make to the Correctional Facilities to help fight the COVID-19.

And receiving the donation, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo commended the UPND for the gesture which he said will go a long way in supporting government’s quest to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

He also expressed happiness that the donation was made during the Easter weekends which shows that the UPND cares about the incarcerated people.

