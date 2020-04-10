New Hope MMD President Dr Nevers Mumba says it is unfortunate that masks and other protective material are not available to ordinary Zambians.

Dr Mumba said only the well to do people in society are protecting themselves with the majority poor Zambians failing to access the protective equipment.

“I went to a pharmacy to buy more masks for my family. I was shocked to find that masks that were costing K2 before the Corona Virus are now going for K20. This is unsustainable”, Dr Mumba said.

He said Government must find alternative means to make masks available to the poor in the compounds.

Dr Mumba also advised Zambians not to wait for government to tell them to stay home but impose self imposed lock down.

However, Dr Mumba has supported President Edgar Lungu for extending the stay at home, social distancing measures for at least another 14 days to ensure that we keep the country safe.

And Dr Mumba has commended the government and all hard working medical staff for their selfless service during this difficult time.

“We remain in prayer for all those who have tested positive so far and also stand in solidarity with those under official quarantine. We pray for their quick recovery”, he said.

