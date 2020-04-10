9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 10, 2020
Masks and other protective material are not available to ordinary Zambians-Nevers Mumba

By Chief Editor
New Hope MMD President Dr Nevers Mumba says it is unfortunate that masks and other protective material are not available to ordinary Zambians.

Dr Mumba said only the well to do people in society are protecting themselves with the majority poor Zambians failing to access the protective equipment.

“I went to a pharmacy to buy more masks for my family. I was shocked to find that masks that were costing K2 before the Corona Virus are now going for K20. This is unsustainable”, Dr Mumba said.

He said Government must find alternative means to make masks available to the poor in the compounds.

Dr Mumba also advised Zambians not to wait for government to tell them to stay home but impose self imposed lock down.

However, Dr Mumba has supported President Edgar Lungu for extending the stay at home, social distancing measures for at least another 14 days to ensure that we keep the country safe.

And Dr Mumba has commended the government and all hard working medical staff for their selfless service during this difficult time.

“We remain in prayer for all those who have tested positive so far and also stand in solidarity with those under official quarantine. We pray for their quick recovery”, he said.

Previous articleNo Zambians Abused in China on Account of Spreading COVID-19-Daniel Chisenga
Next articleZambia Police led by Bowman Lusambo Arrest the proprietor of Chris Mall

5 COMMENTS

  1. Prices have been driven by demand and unfortunately we do not manufacture masks etc. The price in SA is actually high now even if they produce due to high demand Dr Nevers.

  2. African mentality,taking advantage of the situation. There is price elasticity, but we don’t need to exploit people.In Zambia,even protective equipment is status.No wonder they call us third world.Shame

  3. Who is to blame for that? These are the results of not having manufacturing industries in the country what are you as citizens doing to up lift the well bring of the country masks and protective clothing you the want the government to make i thought that those things that prople of Zambia can be manufactuting including you the writer this corona virus pandemic has caught most countries on the world with their pants down the whole world relied on China to supply them with with all their needs even simple goods which one can manufacture in his back yard you run to China this is a wake up call to leaders and citizens to producing goods in their own counties and forget about China to stop this blaming game we are all in this together both the leaders politicians and the citizens

  4. Any piece of clothing can do for a mask. Our women have headscuffs, those will work just fine. Follow the example of Moslem women.

    Let’s do what we can to survive

