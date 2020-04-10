Police in Lusaka last night arrested the proprietor of Chris Mall in Chamba Valley Chris Chiinda for disregarding measures pronounced by President Edgar Lungu to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mr Chiinda, the Munali Constituency aspiring Member of Parliament was arrested together with patrons at a bar located at his Mall in Chamba Valley.

And Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo who led the team into a night operation was disappointed that a Bar belonging to an aspiring parliamentarian was fully operational with many patrons enjoying themselves with no regard to social distancing.

Mr Lusambo said it is highly disappointing that Mr Chiinda who was found on the scene is failing to respect presidential orders to stay home and close his bar.

“If we have to offer ourselves for leadership, we have to be ready to lead by example”, Mr Lusambo said.

He has warned that the operation will continue and will even be intensified going into the Easter long weekend.

President Edgar Lungu on Thursday extended by two weeks the measures he announced to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 in Zambia.

In a national address aired on state TV, President Lungu noted that the measures have yielded some level of success although they have a game away livelihoods of some people.

He announced that Zambia has as tidal horn a full week without recording any new case of COVID-19.

President Lungu explained that out of the 82 tests conducted over the last 24 Hours, none were found positive.

[Read 216 times, 216 reads today]