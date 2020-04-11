The Association of Indian Community in Zambia (AICZ) has humbly requested not only members of the Indian Community in Zambia but all the People to abide and respect the guidelines set out by President Edgar Lungu, if the country is to stop the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Association has also expressed sadness that it has been made aware of a social gathering that took place in Lusaka, last night, Friday 10 April 2020.

On Friday night, Lusaka Province Minister Hon Bowman Lusambo led Police officers to disperse an Indian wedding ceremony in Emmasdale area in which the number of people in attendance exceeded the stipulated number.

AICZ Secretary-General Zuber Dasu told the media that the Association, the Lusaka Hindu Association (LHA) and the Lusaka Muslim Society (LMS) have jointly, in the strongest terms condemned the event that they describe as unfortunate incident.

Mr. Dasu said the parties concerned have been spoken to and they have apologized for their irresponsible behaviour.

“It is with great sadness that we have been made aware of a social gathering that took place in Lusaka, last night, Friday 10 April 2020,” he said.

“As you are all aware, the Association of Indian Community in Zambia (AICZ), together with the Lusaka Hindu Association (LHA) and the Lusaka Muslim Society (LMS) have been working closely with the Government of the Republic of Zambia (GRZ) through the Ministry of Health (MOH) to supplement their efforts in fighting this deadly pandemic.”

He added that numerous other bodies also have come together in the fight to curtail the spread of the deadly and life-threatening COVID-19.

“Although we understand that gathering last night was of less than the 50 individuals, this does not in any way alleviate the situation before us,” he indicated.

“It is therefore not only very sad, but totally irresponsible, abhorrent, and downright belligerent, that those individuals saw it fit to continue with their gathering in disregard of GRZ’s directives in exercising caution and showing restraint during these difficult times.”

He stated that the situation is exasperated by the fact that Lusaka has a number of recorded cases of COVID-19, and consequently it is in this area that social distancing, isolation and other measures announced by the government should be strictly adhered to.

Last night, the Police have dispersed an Indian wedding ceremony in Emmasdale area in which the number of people in attendance exceeded the stipulated number.

Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, who led a team of police officers in the anti-COVID-19 operation, said that people should abide by the COVID-19 measures, adding that the operation will not spare anyone that will be found going against measures put in place to address the spread of the Coronavirus.

Mr. Lusambo said that police will continue patrolling the city to ensure the measures are adhered to, to minimize the effects of the pandemic.

Mr. Lusambo has, however, warned those that have continued defying the law that the law will visit them, adding that government is doing everything possible to avert the COVID-19 pandemic but some people are frustrating its effort.

Mr. Lusambo has commended residents, who have continued informing the law enforcers on the people that are breaking the COVID-19 regulations.

“It was shocking to find that one Barbershop in Chilulu has been turned into a bar,” noted the Provincial Minister.

“It is highly unfortunate that despite the good efforts by the government through the Ministry of Health, we still have a lot of people practicing irresponsible and selfish behavior. We shall not relent. Remember these measures have been extended by another two weeks by His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu – so go out to drink at your own peril.”

[Read 302 times, 326 reads today]