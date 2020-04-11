The closure of the biggest Zambian private owned TV station, Prime TV by Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) is a clear confirmation of the PF government agenda to get rid of independent media.

About three weeks ago Zambia Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Dora Siliya slapped the station (Prime TV) with what I call a diabolical punishment. Dora Siliya ordered all government ministries and other entities to cease any business with Prime television station.

The punishment is a result of Prime TV refusal to sensitise members of the general public about the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Several Zambians both home and abroad have condemned the punishment and demand the government to rescind the punishment. Surprisingly, the demand seem to be in vain.

It appears it is not just a punishment but an effort by Zambian government to have total control over media; get get rid of independent media. If it was not so, Prime TV would be on. Given that its proprietor Gerald Shawa has publicly apologized to the government and the general public.

The level of escalation of the matter despite apology makes it clear that PF government was looking for a way to eliminate Prime TV.

The goal has already been achieved. Prime TV is closed. It is now up to the people to save Prime TV from disappearing for good. It not easy but nothing is more powerful that the voice of the people.

We must not allow independent organisations help PF government achieve its goal to eliminate Prime TV and other independent media. We must not allow Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) behave like a PF government department.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Dora Siliya punishes Prime TV. Next, Topstar, a joint venture company between Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) and digital TV operator StarTimes of China announces removal of Prime Television from all its platforms. Now, Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) closes Prime television station. Wow!

If it doesn’t sound like team work, forgive my reasoning.

Zambians must hear what they want to hear not what the government want them to hear. It can not happen if all TV stations become pro-government. Independent media platforms such as Prime TV are the ones that fully inform Zambians and the world about Zambia and its values.

It doesn’t matter where you are, your voice matters. Help save independent media in Zambia.

By Venus N Msyani

Concerned citizen in the diaspora

[Read 48 times, 48 reads today]