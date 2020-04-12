Zambia has recorded 3 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said.
Speaking at the latest COVID-19 update, Dr. Chilufya announced that the first case involves a 58-year-old man of Makeni who is a contact to a confirmed case that traveled from Pakistan in March 2020.
He said the second case is his 13-year-old daughter while the third case involves a 41-year-old female who is a primary contact to the deceased Kafue patient.
He said all new cases have been put in isolation at Levi Mwanawasa hospital and being carefully monitored
“Stay home but if you are working and you are taking essential travel please adhere to the prescribed guidelines” Dr. Chilufya pleaded as he announced that Kafue is a hot spot following the death of the second COVID-19 Kafue resident.
Dr. Chilufya, therefore, said cumulatively the country has recorded a total of 43 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 30 recoveries with 11 active cases of which 2 are admitted on the Copperbelt and the rest in Lusaka.
He further said 608 alerts of which 3 tested positive in the last 24 hours were detected adding that 2,192 individuals have completed the 14-day mandatory quarantine and have been released.
He said in the last 24 hours 106 tests were conducted and bring the number of all the tests done to 1,528.
Dr. Chilufya warned all those abrogating the rules against the fight that they risk putting the entire country at risk as he noted with concern the continued disregard for social distancing rules.
“Let’s all be responsible if we are to win this fight, let’s ensure we follow all the guidelines the President gave in his national address and we will control the pandemic with lesser disturbances on our socioeconomic sectors,” he said.
He urged everyone to support President Edgar Lungu’s transformative agenda in the health sectors to promote universal health coverage even as the country fights the pandemic and emphasized that all public gatherings such as graduations ceremonies, sporting events, weddings among others are not allowed.
New cases…no new cases…Chitalu chilufya continue lying to the people of Zambia….Lungu is telling you to lie because he thinks this will guarantee him another 3rd term in office
Without even doing proper tests they were declaring Victory….bandit government…
We thank you for keeping us updated . We thank the medical fraternity for the excellent fight they are putting up against this virus. You guys are keeping us safe and we owe it to you. Please people do your part by following guidance. Happy Easter and God bless Zambia
Chilufya tell us how many tests you are carrying out per day? Not your lies
The latest cases are so scary. The spread of Covid will soon be uncontrollable if we are not proactive. Social Distancing should be reinforced. Markets, Wholesales for Groceries etc should be given proper guidance.
I told you that this PF government is not trustworthy, it’s 3 days when I said that after there more cases than what you being told. The fact is that they ran out of testing kits. Chilufya lies
Chilufya looks more presidential than ECL right now.
PF should relook at him. Could be a better option.