Zambia has recorded 3 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said.

Speaking at the latest COVID-19 update, Dr. Chilufya announced that the first case involves a 58-year-old man of Makeni who is a contact to a confirmed case that traveled from Pakistan in March 2020.

He said the second case is his 13-year-old daughter while the third case involves a 41-year-old female who is a primary contact to the deceased Kafue patient.

He said all new cases have been put in isolation at Levi Mwanawasa hospital and being carefully monitored

“Stay home but if you are working and you are taking essential travel please adhere to the prescribed guidelines” Dr. Chilufya pleaded as he announced that Kafue is a hot spot following the death of the second COVID-19 Kafue resident.

Dr. Chilufya, therefore, said cumulatively the country has recorded a total of 43 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 30 recoveries with 11 active cases of which 2 are admitted on the Copperbelt and the rest in Lusaka.

He further said 608 alerts of which 3 tested positive in the last 24 hours were detected adding that 2,192 individuals have completed the 14-day mandatory quarantine and have been released.

He said in the last 24 hours 106 tests were conducted and bring the number of all the tests done to 1,528.

Dr. Chilufya warned all those abrogating the rules against the fight that they risk putting the entire country at risk as he noted with concern the continued disregard for social distancing rules.

“Let’s all be responsible if we are to win this fight, let’s ensure we follow all the guidelines the President gave in his national address and we will control the pandemic with lesser disturbances on our socioeconomic sectors,” he said.

He urged everyone to support President Edgar Lungu’s transformative agenda in the health sectors to promote universal health coverage even as the country fights the pandemic and emphasized that all public gatherings such as graduations ceremonies, sporting events, weddings among others are not allowed.

