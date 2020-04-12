Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba has said that his party is contemplating of having a Virtual Convention should the COVID 19 threat continue.

The MMD through its National Secretary Hon. Elizabeth Chitika announced that they would soon have a Convention, which would be announced 30 prior to its sitting as per party constitution requirements.

The COVID 19 or the Corona Virus which first started in Wuham China has infected over 1,800,000 people world wide and killed over 108,000 people. Zambia has reported over 40 cases with 2 deaths.

In a post on his Facebook page, Dr. Mumba who is also former Zambian Republican Vice President called upon the former ruling party to go digital.

“How do we hold branch, ward, Constituency and even Provincial meetings whilst on lockdown? Gone are the days when society would scoff at the idea of using Technological contact and being labeled Facebook President”, Dr. Mumba said

Dr. Mumba than called upon Youths of the MMD to maximize the use of technology.

“As the New Hope MMD, I want our members , especially the Youths to quickly Recognize, Accept and Amplify the age of technology which we find ourselves in”, Dr. Mumba said.

Dr. Mumba then said that the MMD would consider having a Virtual Convention should this Covid 19 threat continue.

“Let us not shy away from the possibility of having Virtual meetings, virtual addresses and even Virtual Conventions if the Covid 19 threat continues. We as the New Hope MMD are considering having a Virtual Convention should this threat continue”, Dr. Mumba said.

