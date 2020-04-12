Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Youths have advised the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) to reconsider their decision to close down Prime Tv because they will need it once they leave power.

In a statement, New Hope MMD National Youth Secretary Mr. Gregory Mofu said that the PF has played Donchi Kubeba by closing Prime Tv whilst talking about the protection of Jobs during the COVID 19.

“We as the Youths of the New Hope MMD are shocked with the PF led Government decision to close Prime Tv through the IBA. This act is not only an attack on Press Freedom, it is also an Attack on Democracy because the Media is a Fourth Estate in the democratic process and is further an attack on the Economy because Prime Tv was a Business entity that not only provided Employment to the many unemployed Youths but also paid taxes and provided the necessary Forex needed in our Economy. Whilst the PF through the Minister of Finance Hon. Bwalya Ngandu announced Economic measures to support local firms from closing down due to the COVID 19 pandemic, we find it strange that they have decided to do a Donchi Kubeba by closing down a reputable local enterprise thus sending a number of youths into the streets”, Mr. Mofu said.

Mr. Mofu encouraged the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) to be tolerant to criticism.

” Secondly, We as the MMD would like to encourage our counterparts the Patriotic Front (PF) to be thick-skinned to criticism. When We or others criticism them, We do so because We care and we don’t want them to fail. By shutting down the independent media houses like Prime Tv which we can use to criticism or advise them, they are simply shutting down channels that we can use to advise them”, Mr. Mofu said.

Mr. Mofu further called upon the PF to facilitate the reopening of Prime Tv because they will need them when the lose power.

“Lastly but not the least, We would like to advise the Patriotic Front (PF) that we as the MMD have been through that path. We had media houses like the Post who criticised us whilst we were in government. They even went a step further by seemingly campaigning for our opponents. Did we close them, Nope We didn’t. As pioneers of Democracy, We deeply understood that an independent media is the fourth estate of Democracy. And that We wouldn’t be in power forever, hence we would one day need the Post because State media would no longer gives us supreme coverage. And true to that, when we left govt in 2011, the Post became our darling because they were one of they few who provided coverage to us but also defended us when the PF led Government tried to deregister our party”, Mr. Mofu said.

