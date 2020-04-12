Today’s Scripture

“…Jesus said, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.”

(Luke 23:34, NIV)

Forgive So You Can Be Free

As Jesus was hanging on the cross, having been betrayed by one of His disciples, falsely accused by the religious authorities, mocked by soldiers, and about to breathe His last breath, He did something significant. He said, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.” They didn’t ask for or deserve forgiveness. But Jesus was showing us by example to release the toxin of unforgiveness so that nothing will hold us back.

When somebody does us wrong, human nature wants to hold on to the hurt and anger, to carry around a bitter grudge. We think, I’m not going to forgive them. They don’t deserve it. But you’re not forgiving for their sake; you’re forgiving for your sake. Unforgiveness is a toxin that will contaminate your life. When you forgive, as Jesus did, you’re not excusing their behavior. You’re simply getting the poison out of you. You have to forgive so that you can be free.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for Your love toward me. Thank You that because I am freely forgiven by Jesus on the cross, I can also forgive others for anything they’ve done wrong to me. I declare that I’m letting it go and getting the poisons out of my life. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]