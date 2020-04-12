9.5 C
Sunday, April 12, 2020
Zanaco FC Backs Season to Be Determined After Covid-19 Ends

By sports
Zanaco FC are backing the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division season to be determined once the Covid-19 pandemic ends.

The FAZ league has been on forced recess since mid-March due to the pandemic that has spread since the start of 2020.

Zanaco general manager Marlon Kananda told ZNBC TV Sport On show that it was every league clubs’ desire to see that the season be completed after the all-clear from the Ministry of Health.

“It will be an exciting end to this season reasons being a lot of teams are looking forward to the league resuming once we are given the go-ahead by government regardless of playing in empty stadiums,” Kananda said.

“I mean, what people want is the league to be concluded on the pitch and I think most teams are looking forward to it.”

Zanaco are currently 10th on the table on 35 points, eleven points behind leaders Forest Rangers after 21 and 24 games played respectively – with technically nine matches left to play.

“As Zanaco Football Club, we are ambitious that we can still finish in the top four depending on how other teams will perform- we can even win the league- we haven’t given up and we will go flat out in terms of pursuing that league title,” Kananda said.

Previous articleBowman Lusambo’s COVID-19 Enforcement Orchestration in Pictures

