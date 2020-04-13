9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 13, 2020
139 first year students at Mukuba University awarded 100% full Scholarships

By Chief Editor
The Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board has awarded student loans at 100 percent to 139 first year students at Mukuba University for the 2020/2021 academic year.

Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board Acting Communications Officer Chiselwa Kawanda said this is from a total of 145 students who applied for the student loans.

Ms Kawanda said all the 145 applications were for science based programmes.

She said the breakdown of the applicants was 101 males and 44 females representing 70 percent and 30 percent, respectively.

Ms Kawanda said 139 applicants were eligible for the award of student loans while 6 were ineligible, representing 96 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

She said only one student living with disability applied for a student loan representing 0.69 percent of all applications received and was awarded the student loan.

Ms Kawanda said a total of 43 applicants were from rural towns while 102 were from urban towns representing 30 percent and 70 percent, respectively.

She explainex that the loans for the first year students will cover Tuition fees, Accommodation fees, and book allowances.

Ms Kawanda said as the nation continues to fight COVID-19, all awarded students are advised not to report to the University until they are advised to do so.

She has since appealed to all students who have not been awarded loans not to report to the University unless they will be able to support themselves on the self-sponsorship mode of study.

