Economy

Grizzly Mining Sends Workers on Forced Leave To Prevent COVID-19

By Chief Editor
By MARTIN MUSUNKA

GRIZZLY Mining Company has, with immediate effect, sent half of its entire workforce on forced leave in the wake of coronavirus and implemented stringent measures designed to minimise chances of exposing its employees to the pandemic.

Apart from those sent on paid forced leave, the company has identified others as non-essential employees who have been directed to work from home, in compliance with Government directive of encouraging non-essential workers to operate from home.

Group human resources manager Davy Phiri, who confirmed the development yesterday, said the decision to send half of 822 employees on paid two-month forced leave, would contribute to efforts meant to prevent the spread of the disease.

Mr Phiri said although management had proposed two months of forced leave for the affected employees, the decision would be reviewed depending on the situation regarding the COVID-19 and the workers may be recalled before the expiry of 60 days.

Other measures the emerald mining company has put in place, include reduction of vendors on the mine site, stopping all expatriate employees from leaving the mine site until the situation is declared safe and free from COVID-19 and prohibiting all expatriates on vacation from returning to work.

Mr Phiri further explained that the company had frozen job recruitment until further notice and the available employees on site have been guided on how to maintain high levels of hygiene and sanitation. Employees who are off duty have been encouraged to stay home.

He said the decision has officially been communicated to the Mineworkers Union of Zambia (MUZ) following a meeting they held on March 23, 2020 regarding the environment and safety of workers in the advent of COVID-19. Grizzly Mining Company also engaged the National Union of Miners and Allied Workers (NUMAW and the Labour Office

Whipping and Beating Citizens to Enforce Measures on COVID-19 is Disturbing-HH

4 COMMENTS

  1. 2 month paid leave. There is nothing here for us to comment on. Do not waste our time with small issues. You are being paid to sit at home. What else you want

    • What is the rate of the Kwacha today? Is it HH again making it loose value. This HH guy must be too strong, remember when there was no rain at some point it was HH again. Failures all the way….Mealie meal price is in motion marching towards K300 from the current K215 I am sure. Oh sorry the article is about Grizzly mining, let me read it and revert….

      1

  2. Where is the Mines Minister?
    Where are MPs, Unions, workers, mayors and all?
    Why not go to protest as was the case with Mopani?
    Double stands?
    Something fishy going on here!

    1

  3. While we congratulate grizzly for the paid leave , looking at the bigger picture is very saddening to see that billions of dollars have been externalised because our precious stones are in the hands of foreigners.

    We plead with PF not to allow this to happen with the discovered gold deposits. We plead with GRZ to identify youths from the gold area and other provinces and train them on running small gold mines. Give these same trained youth mines to run. Profits from gold are most likely to be used to build Zambia and employ Zambians.

    Foreigners will never build Zambia

