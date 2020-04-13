President Edgar Lungu says he is heartened by the continued deepening of the already strong and enduring friendship between Zambia and the United States of America.

The President says he is further pleased that this common aspiration to deepen the thriving relationship between the two countries is also shared by the President of the United States of America Donald Trump.

In his response letter to the Letter of Credence for Lazarous Kapambwe, whom he appointed as Ambassador to the USA to take over from Dr. Ngosa Simbyakula, President Trump has said;

“Pursuant to the authority vested in me by the Constitution of the United States, I accept the Letter of Credence for Lazarous Kapambwe as Ambassador of the Republic of Zambia to the United States of America, and accept him as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Zambia and acknowledge receipt of the Letter of Recall of his predecessor.”

President Trump has further added that he welcomes Ambassador Kapambwe as a member of the diplomatic corps in Washington, and express his Government’s desire to advance their common agenda and to deepen the strong and abiding friendship between the two countries.”

“As you are already aware, since gaining independence on 24th October 1964, Zambia found a dependable ally and development partner in the USA; a mutual friendship that has both endured and thrived”, president Lungu has said.

He said today, the USA remains a key partner for Zambia in helping to strengthen the health system; combat diseases such as malaria, TB and HIV/AIDS as well as improve water, sanitation and hygiene, among many other areas of collaboration.

“Let me also take this opportunity to express my solidarity with the Government and great people of the USA as they fight the COVID-19 pandemic. My thoughts and prayers, as well those of all Zambians, are with the great people of the USA. I also wish to extend my deepest thoughts to all those families and friends who have lost their loved ones from this deadly pandemic; and wish all those who are still battling to survive from COVID-19 a very quick recovery”, he said.

President Lungu said he has no doubt that the great resolve, courage and ingenuity of the great people of the USA, and with the grace of God, they shall defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and come out stronger.

“May God heal and bless Zambia, the United States of America, and the whole World”, He added.

