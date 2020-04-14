With only a day remaining before the K10 billion medium-term financing facility takes effect, the Bankers Association of Zambia (BAZ) has pledged to remain resolute to protecting the Zambian businesses during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Government through the Bank of Zambia has provided a K10 billion line of credit to banks that may face liquidity challenges and revoked statutory instrument for classification and provisioning of loans.

This is aimed at encouraging financial service providers to provide relief to the private sector and facilitate long term lending to productive sectors of the economy.

BAZ Chairperson Herman Kasekende welcomed government intervention and explained that the stimulus package and the accommodative loan loss provisioning standards issued under the gazette will greatly help in protecting businesses and households from financial shocks related to Covid-19.

In a press statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today, Mr. Kasekende said the association recognizes the economic challenges facing the nation adding that Covid-19 has worsened the situation.

He has since commended government for the decisive actions taken and implemented to protect lives and slow the spread of the virus.

“Banks play a vital role in the economy and are therefore designated as essential services provider, to this effect our overarching response to Covid-19 pandemic hinges on the following, supporting our staff and customers and complementing government and BoZ efforts in ensuring that the economic shocks are well managed within the framework of the comprehensive measures,” he said.

Mr. Kasekende explained that to this effect, all channels will remain open during this period to ensure that clients continue accessing essential financial services while observing high levels of health and safety measures such social distancing, wearing of face masks and constant hand washing for both clients and staff.

He also assured that all banks will leave ATMs operational while clients should utilize digital channels of transacting such as online and mobile banking and only visit the branches when it is necessary.

“Banks have removed the fees on e-wallet transfers of up to K150.00 and will comply with the directives issued by the Bank of Zambia under gazette notice No. 186 dated 3rd April 2020 on prohibition against unwarranted charges and fees to encourage the use of digital and electronic payment channels,” he noted.

Mr. Kasekende added that banks are also agreeable to restructure loans, give repayment holidays, responsibly support customers and preserve the safety and soundness of the financial sector while operating within the relevant regulatory frameworks.

He further stated that particular attention will be given to sectors that are prioritized in the Seventh National Development Plan, adding that bank clients in need of financial support should contact their respective banks for specific terms and conditions.

