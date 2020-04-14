Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela has appealed for calm among players in the tourism sector amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr. Chitotela said government was drawing a post Covid-19 stimulus package the tourism sector hence its players should be calm.

He said President Edgar Lungu has director the Ministry of Tourism to prepare a resuscitation to the tourism sector once the novel coronavirus is contained because of his concern with the severe effects of the pandemic across various sectors of the economy.

According to a press statement released to ZANIS by Ministry of Tourism and Arts Public Relations Officer, Sakabilo Kalembwe, Mr. Chitolela said he was aware that businesses such as the hospitality industry were shutting down hotel or lodge facilities while others were intending to lay off workers in view of the current slump in the sector, which is almost grinding to a halt.

The Minister added that his ministry was preparing a recovery proposal which will be submitted to the United Nations Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

He said the recovery roadmap will have a stimulus package that the UN agency and local treasury will support so as to mitigate the impact COVID19.

He was speaking during his visit to Luapula Province.

He however said the pronouncement of a revival package for the tourism industry can only be made after a thorough assessment of the impact to the sector and not now because it would be premature to do so.

[Read 90 times, 90 reads today]